Get the Logitech C920S Pro HD Webcam for only $55 right now

Black Friday is rapidly approaching, and we’re starting to see better and better deals pop up. If you’re still in the market for a webcam, or you know someone who is, you might be interested in a new sale that just started. The Logitech C920S Pro camera is now on sale for $55 at Newegg, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen yet for the webcam, and it’s $5 cheaper than the camera’s current price at other retailers.

This is one of several Logitech webcams based on the long-running C920, with a 1080p resolution, a 78-degree field-of-view (FOV), dual microphones, and autofocus. Like most webcams, it can clip onto the top of your monitor, or you can mount it on top of a standard camera tripod. The built-in 5m cable has a USB Type-A connector, so if your laptop only has USB Type-C connectors, you’ll need an adapter like this one to plug it in.

Logitech C920S Pro This 1080p webcam from Logitech is $54.99 when you enter code BCMAY22363 at checkout. Buy at Newegg

The main selling point of the C920S Pro, compared to Logitech’s other 1080p cameras, is that this model has a built-in privacy cover. You can just push down the piece of plastic when you’re done using the camera, instead of reaching behind your PC and unplugging it.

This is a great webcam for normal video calls and streaming, but it is lacking some features that are common in slightly-pricier webcams, like an option to record 60FPS 1080p video. Still, the Logitech C920S Pro is a capable webcam for almost any situation, and it could make a decent gift for anyone who is still dealing with a sub-par camera.