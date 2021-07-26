Logitech C922x Pro webcam now on sale for $80

The COVID-19 pandemic caused widespread shortages for many product categories, and due to the sudden rise in working from home, webcams were especially hard to buy for a while. Manufacturing has finally caught up with demand, and now webcams are available for much better prices than they were in 2020. One example is the Logitech C922x Pro, which is now on sale for $79.99 — that’s $20 below the original MSRP, and the lowest pandemic-era pricing we’ve seen yet.

This is one of many Logitech C920 variants currently sold by the company, with the ability to record at [email protected] or [email protected] It’s officially compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and Xbox One. Even though Logitech doesn’t mention it in the product description, the webcam also works well under desktop Linux. The webcam includes a 6-month license for XSplit, if you’re interested in streaming.

There are some white-label 1080p webcams available for less money on Amazon right now, but this is one of the cheapest models from a big brand right now. Logitech’s C920x is $10 lower, but that model doesn’t have a 60FPS recording mode, while the C922x can record at [email protected] and [email protected] That webcam also doesn’t come with an XSplit license.