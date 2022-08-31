Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld could pack the Snapdragon 720G and a 6,000mAh battery

Logitech is working in partnership with Tencent to bring a new cloud gaming handheld to the market later this year. While the company is yet to release any details about the device, a recent leak gave us our first look at its design. Now, we have a few details about its hardware.

A Google Play Console listing of the Logitech cloud gaming handheld reveals that the device will have the model number GR0006 and will pack the Qualcomm SM7125 SoC (AKA the Snapdragon 720G), the Adreno 618 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the device will run Android 11 out of the box, and it includes a render that confirms the design we saw in the recent leak.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

An FCC listing of a Logitech device with the same model number further adds that it will pack a 6,000mAh battery and Wi-Fi 5 support. While there are no mentions of a cellular variant in the FCC listing, it does reveal that the device will likely be called Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld. A USPTO listing of the device also confirms this moniker.

First, the name. I’ve decided to start with this since it should set expectations for the rest of the thread. According to FCC filings and USPTO it’s “Logitech G Cloud”, which emphasizes the streaming nature of the device. pic.twitter.com/lDflSDdpHv — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) August 31, 2022

Based on these specs, we suspect that the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld might just be an affordable console exclusively for cloud gaming services. It might not be great for mobile games, however, due to the older Snapdragon 720G chip, Adreno 618 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. If that’s the case, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld might prove to be a tough sell compared to a mid-range smartphone with a gaming controller.

Would you pick a dedicated cloud gaming device over a similarly-priced mid-range Android smartphone and gaming controller combo? Let us know in the comments section below.