Logitech’s Combo Touch Keyboard Case for the iPad Air is $30 off today

The Apple iPad Air is one of the best tablets around, but turning it into a proper productivity machine usually means buying a keyboard cover. Logitech has been selling its Combo Touch Keyboard Case for a while, which adds a keyboard, touchpad, and protective case to the latest iPad Air, and now it’s on sale for $169.99 at multiple stores. That’s a $30 discount from the usual price, and it appears to be the first discount ever.

This case is designed for the iPad Air 4th Generation (A2316, A2324, A2325, and A2072) and gives you a detachable backlit keyboard, complete with 16 levels of brightness and a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys. The case component protects the front, back, and corners of the iPad, and has a kickstand and an opening on the side for charging an Apple Pencil. Even when you’re not typing up a paper, the kickstand will come in handy for media streaming. Also, the keyboard uses the iPad’s built-in Smart Connector, so you don’t have to charge anything (unlike Bluetooth-based keyboard accessories).

At the current sale price of $169.99, the Logitech Combo Touch Case is a whopping $129 cheaper than Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. The Magic Keyboard is a bit fancier, especially with built-in USB Type-C ports, but it doesn’t offer any protection for the iPad itself. Apple also sells a Smart Keyboard Folio for less than Logitech’s case, at just $99, but the iPad angle adjustment is limited and there’s no built-in trackpad.

