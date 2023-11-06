We're still early in November, and we've already seen some excellent deals on popular products like laptops, SSDs, Apple products, and more. Now, Amazon is discounting popular Logitech products like mice, keyboards, and headphones in its early Black Friday sale where you can save up to 50% off for a limited time. If that wasn't enough, Amazon shoppers can also take advantage of extended return periods available until January 31, 2024.
Mice
- Source: Amazon
Logitech G502 HERO$40 $80 Save $40
The Logitech G502 Hero is a mouse that has excellent build quality and is great for gaming. The mouse comes with programmable buttons that you can customize using the G Hub software and is compatible with PC and Mac.
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G305 Lightspeed$35 $50 Save $15
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an affordable and reliable wireless gaming mouse that delivers great comfort and has excellent performance. The mouse has six programmable buttons and comes in five different colors.
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G203 Lightsync$20 $40 Save $20
The Logitech G203 Lightsync is a reliable, wired gaming mouse that's easy for us to recommend for budget shoppers. Despite the affordable price tag, it offers a good set of features including a good sensor, a comfortable form factor, and more.
- Logitech G403 Hero 25K Gaming Mouse (Save 50%)
- Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse (Save 31%)
- Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse (Save 25%)
- Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse (Save 38%)
- Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse (Save 23%)
Keyboards
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G213 Prodigy$40 $70 Save $30
The Logitech G213 Prodigy is a fullsized gaming keyboard with membrane keys for spill resistance.
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G815 RGB$130 $200 Save $70
The Logitech G815 Lightsync RGB is a low-profile gaming keyboard with passthrough, media controls, and just about everything else you'd typically require from such a keyboard.
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G915 Lightspeed$160 $250 Save $90
The Logitech G915 Lightspeed is a full-size wireless mechanical keyboard with plenty of high-end features and a premium build quality. It's expensive but well worth it if you're after the best PC gaming experience.
- Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless keyboard (Save 35%)
- Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Save 25%)
- Logitech G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Save 18%)
Personal audio
- Source: Logitech
Logitech G735 Wireless Gaming Headset$160 $230 Save $70
An excellent pair of headphones with great sound, customizable lights, and comfortable ear cups.
- Source: Amazon
Logitech G FITS Gaming Earbuds$150 $230 Save $80
Compatible with almost all devices that support Bluetooth, the Logitech G FITS Gaming Earbuds use LIGHTFORM technology to shape themselves to the inside of your ears.
- Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset (Save 31%)
- Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset (Save 20%)