Owning a great gaming PC or multiple gaming consoles means setting up audio can be a hassle. While you can plug a wired gaming headset into the headphone jack on your controller or depend on a wireless headset with a cross-platform dongle, a direct connection to the console is always preferable. This is a problem that the new Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed helps solve.

This headset brings several critical advancements over the previous Logitech G Astro A50 Gen 4 that make it worth considering if you're a multi-platform gamer. For one, it works with three systems: Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It also works as an HDMI switcher for consoles, so you can pass 24-bit audio to the included base station and the headset between platforms with the push of a button. It also comes with a high-quality microphone and Logitech's new Pro-G Graphene drivers for enhanced audio across console and PC.

I had the Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed in my setup for a few weeks and used it with my PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Surface Laptop Studio, and it was a treat to use. However, I had some small issues with the Bluetooth connectivity being limited to the range of the base station and the setup being a bit complicated. I'm also not too big on the price, which is a whopping $380.

About this review: Logitech sent an Astro A50 X Lightspeed for the purposes of this review, and it had no input into its contents.

Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed Recommended headset An expensive but premium multi-device gaming headset 7.5 / 10 The Logitech G Astro 50 X is an incredibly comfortable but expensive headset for multi-platform gamers. It works across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. You can switch audio and video between your consoles with a push of a button. Microphone Omnidirectional Compatibility PC, Xbox, PlayStation, MacOS What's Included Base station, USB-A to USB-C cable, USB-C power combo cable, AC Adapter Weight 12.8 oz, or 363 grams Battery Life 24 hours playtime Spatial Audio Dolby Atmos + Windows Sonic Spatial Audio Compatible 3D Audio on PS5 Charge type USB-C or via wired dock Mic Frequency Response 60-20,000 Hz Driver 40mm graphene driver Bluetooth Yes, with base station only Connection Type Logitech Lightspeed Pros Works across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Price and availability

The Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed was announced on Dec. 5 and is now available for preorder on Logitech.com for $380. You can expect a release in the first half of 2024, where it'll also hit retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. It'll be available in both black and white colorways.

What's in the box and setup

You'll need to pay attention

Close

Before I dive into my review, I want to talk about the package since setup can be tricky if you don't pay attention to the included manual. Along with the base station and the headset itself, you get a USB-C combo cable, power adapter and plug, and a USB-C to USB-A cable. The hardware also comes with a lifetime Dolby Atmos license for use on Windows 11 and Xbox Series X, and you can't transfer it to other hardware.

The bummer here is that, despite the $380 price, an HDMI cable is not included. If you want to connect to a PlayStation or Xbox Series X, you'll need three HDMI 2.1 cables and another USB-C to USB-A cable. Each console comes with an HDMI 2.1 cable, but you need an extra to go from the base station to the TV. Standard HDMI cables will work, but it's also best to buy an HDMI 2.1 cable for high-fidelity video and audio.

You need to adjust many settings and plug in a ton of cables, but once you get things working, you can switch audio by pressing the Playsync button on the headset.

To get going, you need to connect the red USB-C end of the combo cable to the USB-C port on the base station and plug the other USB-C end into the power adapter. You'll then connect an HDMI cable to the base station output port and into your TV. Once power is connected, you can dock the headset to charge it. Just ensure that the mic is on the left.

For consoles, you need to connect the HDMI 2.1 cable to the base station to the target consoles and a USB-C to USB-A cable to the console. The process is the same for the PlayStation. As for the PC, all you have to do is use the combo cable and connect the USB-A to your PC. Nintendo Switch in docked mode will also work with an available HDMI input, but USB audio works differently and is currently incompatible with the A50 X. Additional setup is needed on the console by going to the audio and video settings, as Logitech explains.

Put simply, this means everything depends on having your console in the same room as your headset. If they are in different rooms or out of reach of the cables, you can't use this headset comfortably across consoles. It also means this setup isn't plug-and-play. You need to adjust many settings and plug in a ton of cables, but once you get things working, you can switch audio by pressing the Playsync button on the headset.

Design

The headset is super comfortable to wear

Once I set up the Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed, I was super eager to get started playing Forza Motorsport on my Xbox Series X. My daily headset is the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed, so I had high standards for the Astro A50 X. Thankfully, they were met.

I wore this on my head comfortably for a two-hour endurance race in Forza Motorsport without having to take it off my head.

First of all, it's made primarily of plastic, so it weighs just 362g. The velour earpads, meanwhile, attach magnetically to the headset and are made of plush memory foam. They let just the right amount of sound in and don't put too much pressure on my ears. You won't get noise-canceling capabilities since Logitech is focused on open-back acoustics and comfort with this headset. You can still hear some of what's going on around you. Previous cushion pads for the A50 will also work fine on the new headset.

The ear cuffs on the headset also fully swivel, and there's an adjustable tension rod that lets the headset go up and down with ease while you're wearing it. There are no pressure points, so I wore this on my head comfortably for a two-hour endurance race in Forza Motorsport without having to take it off my head.

Buttons and battery life

Right within reach and good enough for prolonged gameplay

Other than the comfort, I love the buttons on the headset. They're located right where my fingers touch. The right ear cup has voice and game controls, so you can control if you want more voice or game audio. The side of this earcup also has the power button, the Playsync button, a Bluetooth switch button for simultaneous Bluetooth audio, a volume wheel, and a USB-C port. The buttons are clicky, and you get audio feedback to let you know when it's being used. The left side has the microphone boom, which can be flipped up to mute.

Logitech rates this headset for 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. I got just about 20 hours, which is still impressive. There are two ways to charge it. The preferred way to fast charge is on the base station, but the USB-C port on the headset can also be used for charging, and it takes 2.5 hours to charge the headset over USB-C.

Audio and microphone quality

You and your games will sound great

Of course, audio and microphone quality are important on a headset, and both are great here. On the audio side, Logitech uses tech similar to what you'd find with the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed's 50nm Pro-G graphene drivers. However, the ones on the A50 X are different 40mm drivers.

When wearing this headset, I heard every single little in-race detail when racing with my buddies in Forza

As a wearer of both headsets, I feel the audio is fuller and more focused on the low and high ends on the A50 X, especially when paired with the Dolby Atmos you get for Xbox Series X (which is not supported on PS5) and all compatible games. I heard every single little environmental detail when racing in Forza, like the clicking noises of the gear shifter, the sounds of raindrops hitting my windshield, and the squeaking of my tires on the asphalt when they were worn down too low.

The microphone is of top-notch quality, too. I used it for voice calls on my PC with friends, and they said it sounded like I was in the room with them. When I was racing in Forza, my racing buddies told me that they heard less of my Logitech G920 racing wheel going around and more of my actual voice and intense breath as our endurance race progressed. This is Logitech's first headset with a 16-bit 48 KHz microphone, and it captures more of your voice and less of your surroundings.

Logitech's G Hub Software on Windows, iOS, and Android also lets you change the EQ settings on the microphone and change noise reduction. It's a nice touch to have, and audiophiles are sure to love the fully parametric EQ and the custom presets and profiles that can be made.

Connectivity and multi-device use

The base station is limiting

While you're getting a headset here, the base station is a foundational component that'll act as an HDMI switcher. Logitech's Playsync technology lets you switch between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC all at once with just a press of the Playsync button on the headset. It won't turn your console on, but it can change what you see on your TV and what you hear through your headset simultaneously. The amazing thing is that it supports HDMI 2.1 bandwidth with VRR at 120Hz, with 24-bit audio just like you get if you connect your console to your TV natively. 8K support is coming at a later date.

I used this to switch audio between my PC, PS4, and Xbox Series X, which was connected to my 4K gaming monitor, and it was all pretty seamless. The front of the dock lights up with an LED indicator to show what's in use. But I occasionally play games on my mobile device, like my iPad, and if I ever leave the room where my monitor is, the Bluetooth audio from my iPad will drop out. You have to be in the range of the base station to get Bluetooth audio. Combine that with the fact that there is no AUX jack, and this headset just isn't portable outside your gaming setup.

The base station might also limit you if your consoles aren't all together like mine were. You'll need long enough cables to connect them or buy multiple headsets. You'll also want to keep in mind that the headset isn't designed or tested with HDMI splitters or capture cards, so you might not want to use those here.

I used this to switch audio between my PC, PS4, and Xbox Series X, which was connected to my 4K gaming monitor, and it was all pretty seamless.

Logitech tells me that this is by design. It says Bluetooth is integrated into the base station as it allows the headset to better optimize audio and microphone for the best quality. This also apparently helps optimize power consumption on the headset during gameplay.

Should you buy the Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed?

You should buy the Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed if:

You're a multi-platform gamer and want a headset that works between console and PC

You want a headset with high-quality audio

You want a headset with a quality microphone

You shouldn't buy the Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed if:

You're on a budget

You want a headset that is more portable with Bluetooth

Your consoles are in different rooms

To put it bluntly, the Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed is a nice gaming headset that works well between game consoles. It has some top-notch audio quality onboard, and the microphone is solid. The only thing that isn't nice about it is the fact that it's not a portable headset since Bluetooth depends on the base station. It also won't work well if your console and PC aren't close together. Don't forget, it also has a crazy high price. Still, it's a headset for serious multi-platform gamers and solves the problem of getting quality audio across your favorite systems.