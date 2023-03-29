Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld $300 $350 Save $50 Logitech's new gaming handheld can take advantage of game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia Geforce Now. $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Logitech's G Cloud handheld is on sale right now, bringing the price down by $50. The device is a solid entry from the company, providing easy access to cloud gaming, with a gaming handheld that's light, convenient, and also powerful, providing more than 12 hours of gaming in one sitting. Although it's normally priced at $350, you can pick it up for just $300 — and at that price you really can't go wrong.

Logitech's first gaming handheld made its debut last year, with a focus on bringing cloud game to the masses. So you might be asking yourself, what makes the Logitech G Cloud better than say pairing a smartphone with a physical controller? Well, for one, the G Cloud has large 7-inch 1080p display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, which is ideal, since this aspect ratio allows content to fill up the whole screen, leaving you with a truly immersive experience while on the go.

As far as construction, you're going to get a sturdy build that's lightweight, with the console coming in at just 463 grams. The device also offers incredible battery life, providing up over 12 hours of gameplay with a single charge thanks to its large 7,000mAh battery. As stated before, cloud gaming is a huge big focus for the G Cloud, which means you'll be able to access all the best services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and can even remote play from consoles like the Xbox and PC using Steam Link.

If you're someone that likes to download games your device, you'll still have that option, and with expandability via microSD, you'll have plenty of room to load up movies, music, games, and more. If all of that wasn't enough, you can also check out some of the reasons we liked the G Cloud. Beyond that, it has a fantastic price that hits the sweet spot, providing a good experience for not a lot of money. And now, for a limited time, it's one sale, bringing the price down $50. So, if you've been thinking about it, now's the time.