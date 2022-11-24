Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Logitech's new gaming handheld can take advantage of game streaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia Geforce Now. See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Handheld gaming has exploded in recent years, thanks in part to the popularity of the Nintendo Switch. While the Switch offers a great game library, sometimes you just want to have a handheld console that's a bit more flexible, and that's where the Logitech G Cloud comes in. The Logitech G Cloud offers access to Android games, along with streaming services like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia's GeForce Now. For a limited time, during Black Friday, the handheld console is being discounted to its lowest price yet, coming in at $299.99.

The Logitech G Cloud is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and has a 1080p multitouch IPS LCD display that runs at 60Hz. You get 64GB of storage built-in and extra expansion via its microSD card slot. The console has physical controls, like a directional pad, analog joysticks, and your usual mix of buttons, bumpers, and triggers. When it comes to battery, that's where the Logitech G Cloud really shines, offering up to 21 hours of use on a single charge. For ports, it has a USB-C for charging that also supports digital audio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.1.

For the most part, this is a pretty good system offering a compact design, support for Android apps, and streaming capabilities using some of the best services out there. These are some of the main points that our own Arif Bacchus pointed out in his overview of the handheld console. The Logitech G Cloud normally retails for $349.99, and now, for a limited time, it is being discounted to $299.99 for Black Friday. So if you've been eyeing a portable handheld gaming console running Android, this might be a good one to check out.