Today is the last day to get $50 off the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

About a month ago, Logitech announced its portable gaming handheld, the G Cloud Gaming Handheld. The device is slated for retail release tomorrow, so that means today is the last day you can pick it up at a discounted price. The G Cloud Gaming Handheld is being offered at a $50 discount, and you can now purchase it from Amazon, Best Buy, and Logitech.

Although there have been plenty of Android handheld consoles released over the past few years, a majority have been from smaller companies and are rarely ever sold in stores in the United States. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld comes with a large 7-inch 1080p display offering a refresh rate of 60Hz. It also has multi-touch support and can reach a brightness of 450 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and weighs in a t 462 grams.

In addition to the stereo speakers and a microphone, the device offers enhanced audio features like echo cancelling and noise suppresion. Furthermore, it has a wide range of connectivity options, like its 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 with support for Qualcomm’s aptXTM Adaptive, and also USB-C for charging and audio. The most surprising feature is that it will be able to run for 12 hours on a single charge. Since the console runs Android, you’ll be able to download all your favorite games from the Google Play Store.

In addition to your favorite apps, the handheld will also support cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia GeForce Now. It can even take advantage of local game streaming with Steam and Xbox. Naturally, you will also be able to watch all your favorite shows using streaming apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and more. As stated before, the console is currently being sold at a discount, but its normal retail price is $349.99. While you can purchase it today for $299.99, starting tomorrow, it will go up to its full price.