Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld debuts at $349.99

After some minor leaks last month, Logitech has made things official, announcing its first cloud gaming console. The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld will arrive in October and will be priced at $349.99.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a gaming device that offers precision gaming controls, a large 1080p display, and taps into cloud game streaming services to provide the most versatile experience possible. The device was developed in partnership with Tencent Games and offers support for cloud gaming service like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Nvidia GeForce Now. The console can even perform local game streaming with support for Xbox and Steam. Furthermore, the device can take advantage of video streaming apps and games from the Google Play Store.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and has a large 7-inch 1080p display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The display will offer a max brightness of 450 nits, which should make playing outdoors a bit better, and it will also have multi-touch support. The device will have stereo speakers and a microphone, with echo cancelling and noise suppression features. Furthermore, the unit will give you a wide range of ways to connect your audio devices, with its 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1 with Qualcomm’s aptXTM Adaptive support, and a USB-C port that can be used for audio and charging.

Despite offering a lot of hardware under the hood, the Logitech G Cloud will come in weighing at 462 grams, which is a just a tad above the weight of the Nintendo Switch OLED model coming in at roughly 421 grams. The Logitech handheld will be able to provide up over 12 hours of gaming on a single charge with normal use. The console will be available sometime in October for $349.99. As part of a special promotion, those that pre-order the device will get a $50 discount, bringing the price down to $299.99.

