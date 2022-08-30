Leaked Logitech G Gaming Handheld images showcase its design and software

Logitech announced a partnership with Tencent earlier this month to bring a new cloud gaming handheld to market later this year. At the time, the company revealed that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld would offer support for multiple cloud gaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, allowing users to play AAA games on the go. Although Logitech hasn’t revealed further details about the handheld console, renowned leaker Evan Blass has now shared a few images showcasing its design and software.

The images reveal that the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will feature a familiar design with a predominantly white outer shell, a display over on the front flanked by two thumbsticks, a D-Pad on the left, and A/B/X/Y buttons on the right.

The device also includes a home button beneath the right thumbstick and a Logitech G button under the D-Pad on the left. At the back, the console sports Logitech’s G logo, along with textured grips on either side.

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld features four triggers on the top edge, along with a volume rocker, a mute button, and a memory card slot. The software UI shown in one of the images suggests that the handheld console could run a custom Android ROM, complete with the Google Play Store, Chrome, and YouTube.

It further reveals that the console will feature Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam support. Other UI elements include a row of navigation icons in the top left corner, and the time, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and battery icons in the top right.

As mentioned previously, the Logitech G Gaming Handheld will hit the market sometime later this year. Logitech is yet to announce a release date, but we’ll let you know as soon as we learn more.

Via: 9to5Google

Source: Twitter (Evan Blass)