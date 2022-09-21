Logitech G launches new steering wheel and other accessories for gaming

Logitech’s gaming brand – Logitech G – is on fire today. In addition to announcing the new Logitech G Cloud handheld console, the company is introducing a range of new accessories for gaming, whether that’s on PC, console, or mobile. These include a new steering wheel and pedals, but also a couple of audio products.

Aside from gaming, Logitech is also launching some new gear for streamers and content creators, including a microphone and key light.

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals

For avid fans of racing games, the biggest news of the day is the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. This is a new steering wheel featuring a brand-new Direct Drive motor supporting 11 newton meters of force with low-latency response times. This is combined with Logitech’s TRUEFORCE force feedback technology, this new steering wheel should deliver one of the most realistic driving experiences you can get. If you’re especially invested in simulation racing games, this might be a good addition to your gear.

You can also count on an “intuitive” design with easily accessible buttons and dials so you can keep your focus on driving, along with dedicated magnetic gear shift paddles that use contactless hall-effect sensors to simulate a mechanical feel similar to real race cars. You also get dual analog paddles that can be configured in different ways, such as a dual-clutch mechanism, a handbrake, or two additional axes to add a gas and brake function to the wheel.

If you want an even more realistic driving experience, though, you might be interested in the Logitech G PRO Racing Pedals. This includes three pedals, which feature pressure detection to improve muscle memory and get more consistent performance. You can also adjust the feel of the models to be softer or firmer, and both the gas and clutch pedals use contactless hall-effect sensors so they don’t wear down as quickly over time.

The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals will be available this month, costing $999 and $349, respectively.

Logitech G Astro A30 Gaming headset

Geared towards a more general demographic, the Logitech G Astro A30 is the company’s latest wireless gaming headset. It supports both Bluetooth and Logitech’s own Lightspeed wireless protocol, plus a wired 3.5mm connection, so it’s compatible with just about any device – PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and iOS.

Perhaps most interesting is the ability to mix audio and adjust audio balance from multiple devices at once. For example, you can use the Lightspeed connection to connect to your PlayStation 5 for game audio, and use Bluetooth at the same time to listen to music from your phone. There’s a new Logitech G mobile app that lets you change game and voice audio profiles, too.

As for the actual sound, the Logitech G Astro A30 has two 40mm drivers promising an immersive audio experience, and an integrated microphone as well as a detachable boom mic, so you can use whatever is most convenient. Logitech touts “more than 27 hours” of battery life, too.

The Logitech G Astro A30 comes in navy or white colorways, but you can also customize it with Astro’s existing speaker tag designs if you want a more personal touch. The headset will be available in October for $229.99, but you can pre-order it now.

Logitech G Fits True Wireless Gaming Earbuds

If you don’t want a bulky headset, Logitech also introduced the Logitech G Fits True Wireless Earbuds, which are exactly as the name describes. This is a pair of true wireless earbuds, but what sets them apart is that they have a custom ear fit you can tailor to your specific ears. It uses Logitech’s Lightform to harder the ear tips around the specific contour of your ears, so they form a perfect fit and seal to provide passive noise isolation while you’re using them.

Another interesting tidbit is that these don’t just support Bluetooth, they also have Logitech’s Lightspeed technology, so you can get a more reliable connection on devices with a USB port for the Lightspeed dongle. That includes PCs, PlayStation 4 and 5, the Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. iPhones are only supported via Bluetooth, and Xbox consoles are unfortunately not supported at all since they only support wired audio.

Logitech says the G Fits earbuds provide “full, warm, and detailed” sound with powerful bass, and you can customize EQ settings using the Logitech G Fits mobile app. The earbuds also touts 7 hours of battery life on a charge, with an extra 8 hours available from the charging case.

The Logitech G Fits will be available in October for $229, but you can pre-order them today. they’ll come in either black or white colorways. The inside of the black case is yellow, while the white case is purple on the inside.

Logitech Blue Sona and Litra Beam

Finally, for streamers, there are two new products announced today. First, there’s the Logitech Blue Sona XLR microphone, which is designed specifically for content creators. It has a built-in preamp and a compact design that’s “camera-ready”, and it still supports the XLR interface so you can use it with mixing desks and audio interfaces.

The microphone comes with Logitech’s ClearAmp technology, which can deliver a gain boost of up to 25dB without needing an external microphone booster. It has a supercardioid pickup pattern that focuses on the speaker’s voice and filters out unwanted noise like keystrokes, along with a dual-diaphragm capsule.

Another addition to the portfolio is the Litra Beam desktop key light. This is a slim key light that sits on your desk and has a three-way adjustable stand with height, tilt, and rotation adjustments so you can get the right lighting for your video. The light offers quick brightness and color temperature controls with five presets for each, along with stepless adjustments from 2700K to 6500K, all built directly on the back of the light. You can also use the Logitech G Hub software to adjust these settings with numerical values, or to manage multiple Litra Beam lights at once.

The Blue Sona and Litra Beam are both available today, costing $349.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Source: Logitech