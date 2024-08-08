Logitech G Pro Wireless $63 $130 Save $67 The Logitech G Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market right now. It's a go-to option for both esports professionals and casual gamers alike. $63 at Amazon $63 at Best Buy

If you've been looking at upgrading your gaming setup with a new mouse, chances are, you've seen the high prices for some of the best options out there. And while we'd say that the price is often worth it, we also think that it's better to wait and find it on sale for a better price. Luckily, we've done a lot of searching and found one of our favorite gaming mice for dirt cheap, as Logitech's G Pro wireless gaming mouse gets a hefty discount that knocks 52% off for a limited time.

The Logitech G Pro wireless is a fantastic option thanks to its comfortable ambidextrous design, accurate sensor, and now, it's phenomenal price drop. Like any promotion, you'll want to be quick, because at this price, the deal won't last long. So grab it while you can for $62.99, because this is an absolute no-brainer if you've been looking to buy a new gaming mouse.

What's great about Logitech's G Pro wireless gaming mouse?

Logitech has been making some excellent PC gaming accessories for quite some time. But the G Pro wireless gaming mouse is just one of those devices that really elevates the experience. Now, what makes this mouse a joy to use is its comfortable design, along with it being relatively lightweight at 80 grams.

Of course, you also get performance perks here as well, with ultra-fast response times, and Logitech's Hero 25K sensor that provides impressive and accurate tracking. There are also eight programmable buttons that can be used to perform any number of commands and RGB lighting that can really make this mouse your own.

Naturally, you can use this mouse wired as well, but for those that want freedom, wireless is the way to go. Logitech also includes a wireless dongle to ensure the best connection possible. For the most part, you're really not going to find anything better, and for that reason, it's one of our favorite mice of 2024.

If anything, this mouse is even better now since it's being offered at such a low price. As stated before, just be sure to pick it up while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long. And if the $60 price tag is a bit high, we have some great budget gaming mouse recommendations as well.