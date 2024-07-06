Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard $60 $130 Save $70 A great deal on a fantastic keyboard that's now down to its lowest price yet. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Mechanical keyboards are a great option if you're looking to improve your typing experience or gain a slight edge in your PC gaming sessions. And while there are some fantastic options, like the Keychron Q1 Pro, you may not want to invest a couple of hundred bucks and are instead looking for a more affordable option.

With that said, Logitech's G Pro mechanical keyboard is going to be a fantastic option, offering an excellent experience in a compact size, that isn't going to cost a lot of money. While it normally comes priced at $129.99, it can now be had for far less with a recent 54% discount, dropping it down to just $59.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard?

As you can tell, this isn't your typical Logitech keyboard and instead, features a sleek look with plenty of RGB illumination. Of course, looks aren't the only thing that this keyboard has going for it, as you're going to get a fantastic typing experience with its GX Blue Click switches that offers a clicky response for instant feedback.

In addition, the body of the keyboard is quite compact, shedding the 10-key to free up some space on your desk. Furthermore, there's a three-step angle adjustment that will allow users to set the keyboard at just the right height for quick or extended use. Using Logitech's software, users will also be able to set macros and quick actions using the top row of F keys. And last but not least, you get customizable illumination.

And what's great is that you get all of this for just $59.99. So if all of this sounds good and meets your needs, then grab this deal while you can, because at this price it won't last long.