I absolutely love gaming, and I've competed at a decently high level in Ireland in titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and VALORANT. I've been playing tactical shooters for years, but enjoy more laidback titles too such as Call of Duty or the recently-released Battlebit. However, one of the biggest upgrades I have made to my setup has been a wireless mouse, and that mouse is the Logitech G Pro Wireless. Now, the Superlight edition of that mouse is on sale, and having used both, I can personally attest to it being an excellent deal.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Logitech G Pro X Superlight $110 $140 Save $30 The Logitech G Pro X Superlight stays on top of the pack if you're looking for the best wireless gaming mouse. It's super light, offers an excellent design for all sorts of grips and Logitech's lag-free Lightspeed wireless connectivity. It also supports wireless charging, but only through Logitech G’s Powerplay mousepad. $110 at Amazon

Personally, I prefer the Logitech G Pro Wireless as it's a slightly heavier mouse and I have hand tremors, but I've used the Superlight when competing at LAN as I have many friends who switched to it from the G Pro Wireless. It's the same mouse as the G Pro Wireless but lighter, removing the RGB and some other cosmetic features to achieve an even lighter feel. The G Pro Wireless is a mouse that I've loved dearly, so much so that when my first one broke after a couple of years of gaming and travel, I immediately replaced it... with another G Pro Wireless.

If you're looking to take your tactical FPS journey to the next level, I genuinely can't recommend picking up this wireless mouse enough. Not having a mouse cable is incredibly freeing, and Logitech's Lightspeed technology means that I genuinely haven't noticed any kind of input lag or delay when gaming at all. For those who follow tactical FPS spheres, I am level 10 on FACEIT in Counter-Strike and peak Immortal 1 in VALORANT. I reached both of those while using the G Pro Wireless, and I swear by it.

Even better is that this mouse doubles up as a regular Bluetooth mouse too, which can be helpful in a pinch. You seriously can't go wrong with the Logitech G Pro Superlight, and I highly recommend it.