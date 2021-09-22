Get the Logitech G Pro Wireless mouse at its lowest price ever in the U.K. (53% off)

If you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse for your computer, you can’t go wrong with the Logitech G Pro Wireless. I have personally been using one for over a year, and it’s the best mouse that I have ever used on a computer. The freedom that a wireless mouse grants you can’t be overstated. It’s a quick and easy way to up your game in esports titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, VALORANT, or other shooters like Rainbow 6: Siege or the all-new Call of Duty: Vanguard. It’s at its lowest price yet on Amazon U.K., £61.49, which is only £4 more than its wired counterpart.

The Logitech G Pro wireless is a truly ambidextrous mouse, with thumb buttons on each side. It has Logitech’s Hero sensor which can go up to 25,600 DPI and a 1ms response time over Logitech’s Lightspeed technology. It has RGB lighting that can be controlled from the Logitech G Hub, profile support, up to 60 hours of battery life, and all of its buttons are reprogrammable. I personally use the left-side navigation buttons for forward and back in my browser, and the right-side navigation buttons are reserved for certain actions in whatever game I’m playing.

Using a wireless mouse has been immensely freeing — not just when gaming, but even just for the freedom of movement that it gives. I can move across the room and still control my computer with my mouse, and I don’t need to worry about getting any cables stuck anywhere. It also charges quickly when I need to charge it, and it can still be used like a wired mouse when it is charging. I highly recommend this mouse for anyone in the market for a new wireless mouse, especially if you like to play popular esports titles. For me, there’s no going back to a standard wired mouse.