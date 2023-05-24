Have you ever thought about what's inside that gaming headset you use? Most headsets these days have a mylar driver, which produces the sound. Other headsets might use graphene material but only have trace amounts of it in the coating of that driver. However, now we have the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed, which is the first gaming headset using 90% graphene by weight in the audio diaphragm.

This might not matter to you on its face, but this is a new type of material that can result in reduced distortion and better audio quality. Sure, it might sound like fancy marketing, but after wearing this headset for three weeks, I must say it's worth the hype. Sure, Logitech made some subtle design changes between generations that make this a lighter, comfier, and better-connected headset than its predecessor, but it's what's inside this new headset that matters. It's a headset you really should be thinking about for use with your gaming laptop or other gaming PC, even if the microphone quality isn't the best. It's truly in a league of its own.

About this review: I received the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed from the company for the purposes of this review, and it did not see its contents before publishing.

Logitech Pro X2 Lightspeed The Best 9 / 10 The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset is an excellent headset with next-generation graphene audio drivers. This helps make your favorite games sound better than ever. Logitech also tweaked the design to be lighter than before, and smaller tweaks make it easier to wear and use outside of gaming. Microphone 6nm cardioid unidirectional Compatibility PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, iOS, ChromeOS What's Included Carrying case, 3.5mm aux cord, USB-A to USB-C cable Brand Logitech Surround Sound DTS Headphone X 2.0 Noise Cancellation None Weight 12.17 ounces (345g) Battery Life Up to 50 hours Frequency Response 20 Hz-20 kHz Ear Cushions Memory Foam Leatherette or Velour Charge type USB-C Mic Frequency Response 100 Hz-10 kHz Spatial Audio None Ear Cushions Memory Foam Leatherette or Velour Pros Graphene drivers help make your game sound great

Lots of connectivity options

Comes with a case

Lighter than previous generation, with new elements like rotating ear cuffs Cons Microphone quality isn't the best $249 at Logitech

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed: Price and availability

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed can be purchased today for $250 from Logitech.com in either black or white. It's the follow-up to the original Pro X Wireless, which is now $230. This high pricing is common for a premium esports headset, like the latest BlackShark V2 Pro, which costs $200 with a better microphone, and the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, which also retails for $200.

Design and fit: Comfortable and refined

The Pro X 2 Lightspeed keeps the same base design as the original Pro X Wireless, which means it sports a lightweight aluminum steel frame. Logitech didn't make too many changes on the surface, but it did tweak the hinges under the headband to rotate. This might not sound like a huge difference, especially since you'll see this feature on other gaming headsets, but it helps the Pro X 2 Lightspeed fit well on the head. I wear glasses, even during long gaming sessions, and I found that they keep the headset from sliding up and down too much with sudden head movements. It also helps with sliding the headset on and off to hang it around my neck.

It's also lighter than the previous model — 345 grams vs 372 grams. All of these changes help to reduce the strain from the headband when I wore it for a two-hour-long gaming session. All of this helps make the Pro X 2 Lightspeed one of the comfiest headsets I've ever worn for long gaming sessions, and even for listening to music during my commutes

In addition, the earcups are now made from memory foam, which I found was enough to increase its passive noise isolation. It keeps out a lot of loud noise, like the sound of the train during my commute, but allowed me to still hear soft noise like the conductor's announcements. Those earcups, by the way, still come in both leatherette and velour and are swappable.

Buttons and connectivity: Connect it to everything you own

The bigger changes you'll see with the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed are with connectivity. While the original version only featured Lightspeed connectivity, the new model has three ways to pair up with your favorite devices: via LIghtspeed dongle, Bluetooth 5.3, or the 3.5mm wired jack. Considering the high price, this is a huge plus since it gives you ways to use this headset with PCs, consoles, or even phones. I used it paired via Bluetooth with my iPhone for listening to music, over the 3.5mm cable with my Xbox, and wirelessly via Lightspeed connectivity with my gaming PC.

You can control the headset with buttons on the bottom of the left earcup. There's a power slider, which has a subtle LED indicator to let you know the pairing status, the volume wheel (reminiscent of the middle scroll wheel on a mouse), a mute button, and a microphone toggle. There's also a USB-C port, which only works for charging, and the Bluetooth pairing button. Under that will be the microphone port. The right ear cuff, meanwhile, just has the 3.5mm aux jack.

I do appreciate how simple and easy to reach these buttons are. Even the volume scroll wheel is less stressful to use compared to the dials you'll see on other headsets like the BlackShark V2 Pro. Pairing is simple, too; turn the headset on and tap the Bluetooth button, the LED flashes in blue, and you get audio feedback to let you know you're connected. The Bluetooth button also doubles as a way to switch the inputs if you've connected to multiple devices. I found that it's a great way to answer a call on a phone, and then switch back to the gaming action on a PC.

Audio performance: Graphene is the secret sauce

The special thing about the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed is the audio experience. This headset's 50nm diaphragm is made up of 90% graphene. The diaphragm size is common in other high-end gaming headsets, but Logitech did something special with this version. Trust me, you don't have to be an audiophile to hear the difference all of that makes. As soon as you put on this headset and hop into your favorite game, your ears will be treated to a real delight.

So, why is this such a big deal? Graphene is a highly flexible material that's also rigid and lightweight, which is what you need in the ideal headset driver. Not only does it make the package slightly lighter, but it has a more important purpose. Games produce many audio objects, and they're constantly moving. This causes the audio driver to be quite busy as it magnetically moves to convert those signals into audio you hear. Graphene’s stiffness can provide minimal diaphragm flex even with that rapid movement, for better adjustments to the wild fluctuations all those in-game sounds can produce. That produces a sound waveform like your game originally intended.

Graphene diaphragms can also reduce distortion, mainly because they can follow the intended electrical signal more accurately. As mentioned before, this is important in gaming where there are multiple audio tracks and signals.

To your ears, this ends up helping the audio drivers generate sound that’s louder. You get better sound accuracy since the signal can be presented more accurately, for rich lows and crisp and clear highs. You also get better sound timing, since the driver diaphragm picks up the audio electrical signal more quickly. This means you'll hear small movements and changes in the game faster and with more accuracy.

Ok, that's the science of things, but for actual gaming, this is a real treat. I tested the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed in two games: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Forza Motorsport 7. In a game like CS:GO, every step counts. While wearing this headset, I could hear the smallest details, like an enemy's footsteps as they climbed up the stairs in a building I was hiding in, or the sounds from the pin of a grenade hitting the floor. I was facing away from my enemies, but thanks to the support for DTS Headphone X 2.0, I immediately heard them coming from behind.

In a racing game like Forza Motorsport 7, meanwhile, I could hear the noise of sand and other debris slapping up on my windshield when leading the field of cars. When I fell back in the pack and drafted a car in front of me, I could tell when the group behind me was gaining momentum. I felt almost like a real racer, hearing that sudden engine roar that was coming up from behind. The audio experience doesn't get any more realistic than this, and I never hear all these small in-game details when wearing another headset that I'm reviewing, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro.

Outside of gaming, I was able to notice boosted vocals and bass in my favorite songs. In Steerner's Shadow Side, my ears were drawn right into the extra emphasis in the hook of the song. When watching MLB highlights, I could hear the echo in the room as a presenter spoke about the New York Mets, almost like I was standing in the studio listening.

As far as battery life goes, it's rated at 50 hours. This is an improvement over the original Pro X Wireless, which was rated at 20 hours. In my three weeks of use, I only recharged once a week with casual two-hour gameplay and music listening each day, so that 50-hour claim seems about right.

Microphone performance: I wish it was better

The microphone on the Pro X 2 Lightspeed is backed by some software features through Blue Vo!ce that allows you to select multiple preset profiles for how you want your voice to sound. Examples include Warm and Vintage for capturing deeper qualities of a voice, Classic Radio for blocking out lower levels of your voice, and Bass Boost. I played around with a lot of these settings, and liked the Broadcaster 1 default the most, which hits the best balance.

However, no matter which setting I choose, my teammates didn't quite like the way I sounded. This microphone is a 6mm cardio unidirectional electret condenser microphone, which isn't quite as good as what you'd get on a competitor like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, which has a clearer 9.9mm condenser mic with extra features, like a built-in pop shield. Razer does a much better job with the microphone quality and accurately capturing human voices, while Logitech does better with the audio.

Software: Lots of ways to tweak your experience

To tweak the Pro X 2 Lightspeed, you'll use Logitech's own G Hub. There's a lot you can do here, including selecting those microphone settings I mentioned above. For tweaking the audio, though, you can enable DTS Headphone X 2.0, and choose different EQ presets. The default is Flat, but you can also choose Communications to highlight vocals, FPS to dial in on things like footsteps, Bass Boost for hearing explosions, and MOBA for a game like League of Legends where you want to hear warning pings. This is all very cool stuff, but I found myself using the default Flat mode for gaming and Bass Boost for music. Both create a pleasurable audio experience.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed?

You should buy the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed if:

You want a headset that puts audio quality first

You want a headset that's extremely comfortable

You want a headset that works with multiple devices

You shouldn't buy the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed if:

You need a headset with a good microphone

You're on a budget

To put it frankly, the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed is the best gaming headset I've ever used. When using this headset for gaming, I feel like I'm in the action. The audio quality is unmatched. It's also great that the headset has multiple connectivity options, so it can be used with a phone or a gaming console like the Xbox Series X. T

The only thing I didn't like about the Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed is the microphone. Sure, it has a lot of great software features, but the microphone quality isn't what I hoped it to be. This is a headset that puts audio quality before anything else, and on that note, it excels.