The Logitech G Pro X Superlight stays on top of the pack if you're looking for the best wireless gaming mouse. It's super light, offers an excellent design for all sorts of grips and Logitech's lag-free Lightspeed wireless connectivity. It also supports wireless charging, but only through Logitech G's Powerplay mousepad.

If you're looking to take your gaming to a new level, investing in the right equipment can help. While there are lots of different options when it comes to the type of hardware that you can buy, we think that starting with a mouse is going to be one of the best options. Not only does this provide some direct changes to your game, but it's also one that will most likely have the biggest impact.

Although there are plenty of different options to choose from, you can now score a big discount on this one from Logitech. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a great mouse all around that delivers fantastic performance and doesn't look all that bad either. With that said, you can score 50% off the retail price, as it drops to just $80 for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech G Pro X Superlight?

It may be hard to understand why this mouse is so good just by looking at it. But it's made to provide the best comfort with its ergonomic design, while also delivering performance that goes unmatched when compared to a standard mouse.

The G Pro X Superlight is able to deliver this type of experience thanks to its construction and weight, which comes in at just 63 grams. The mouse also features Logitech's HERO 25K sensor that provides consistent precision that works great on most surfaces.

Since this is a wireless mouse, it needs to be reliable, even during fast-paced games where mouse movement can be fast and furious. Logitech's Lightspeed technology delivers on this with a reliable wireless connection that really does a great job of minimizing latency when compared to standard connections.

When it comes to battery life, you're looking at a maximum of 70 hours. Plus, you get compatibility with both Windows and Mac. For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this gaming mouse as it does everything you need at a price that can't be ignored.

Of course, if you're still on the fence and aren't sure what you should be buying, we have a pretty good guide that can maybe shed light on what you should be looking for when buying a new gaming mouse. With that said, if the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is out of your budget even at its discounted price, you can always check out some other gaming mouse options.