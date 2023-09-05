Key Takeaways Logitech has introduced the G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse, with improvements such as Lightforce Hybrid switches and a dual array 25kHz maximum frame rate sensor for enhanced speed and accuracy.

Also introduced is the The G Pro X TKL Lightspeed gaming keyboard which offers programmable keys, RGB lighting, media controls, and a volume roller, alongside features like Lightspeed wireless technology and dual-shot PBT keycaps.

Logitech also releases a pink version of the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset, complementing the pink color options available for the Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard and Pro X Superlight mouse.

The Logitech G lineup is getting two new additions today. There's the new G Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard, and the new G Pro X Superlight 2 gaming mouse. Now available for $200, and $159, respectively, these products bring critical improvements over previous versions with features like enhanced connectivity, helping gamers and eSports professionals succeed.

The next evolution of the Pro X Superlight, the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is designed to be faster and more precise than before. The latest gaming mouse weighs 60 grams and its biggest improvements come with what's under the hood. It now features Logitech's Lightforce Hybrid switches, which bring better speed, reliability, and response times with clicking. Also, there's the new Hero 2 sensor, which can track at 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI. Logitech says that this sensor has a dual array design, to increase the working range, while still tracking accurately when lighting or tilting the mouse. The array has a 25-kilohertz maximum frame rate. Other new features include USB-C connectivity, 2kHz polling, and up to 95 hours of battery life.

As for the G Pro X TKL Lightspeed gaming keyboard, it has several advancements over this previous version. You get programmable keys, RGB lighting with LightSync, media controls, and a volume roller. The keyboard also has Lightspeed wireless technology, allowing you to pair a keyboard and mouse to one receiver. Other features include a game mode control., and dual-shot PBT keycaps. It works either over USB-C, Bluetooth, or wireless receiver. There are three switch types, you can choose either Tactile, Linear, or Clicky. Logitech even includes a travel case with the keyboard. Battery life is rated at up to 50 hours.

Also launching today is a pink version of the G Pro X 2 Lightspeed gaming headset. It's the same headset that we reviewed earlier this year, with the only factor being the new pink colorway. This is to match the Pro X TKL Lightspeed keyboard and Pro X Superlight mouse, which come in either white, black, or pink.