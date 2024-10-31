Logitech G305 Lightspeed $30 $50 Save $20 The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an affordable and reliable wireless gaming mouse. It offers a great set of features and now comes priced at just $30 for a limited time. $30 at Best Buy

This is one of the best gaming mice that you can buy right now. And while it may not look like a lot, it's our favorite budget option for 2024. Not only does it provide an ambidextrous design, but it also glides smoothly over surfaces, making it effortless to control. It also packs excellent tracking capabilities, and although it's wireless, you still get great battery life and a fantastic response.

Related Best gaming mice in 2024 From affordable wired ones to wireless professional esports options, these are the best gaming mice you can buy.

Best of all, the Logitech G305 is an absolute steal right now, with a discounted price that brings it down to just $30, which is 40% off the original retail price. So if you've been thinking about buying a new mouse and need something cheap and good for gaming, this one is going to be a great choice. Just get it while you can because this promotion from Best Buy won't last long.

What's great about the Logitech G305 gaming mouse?

Source: Logitech

The Logitech G305 looks subtle and provides excellent tracking thanks to its 12,000 DPI sensor. While it may look simple, the ambidextrous design is great for both left and right-handed players, and it also yields six programmable buttons that can be customized to your liking using Logitech's G Hub software.

As stated before, despite it being wireless, the mouse delivers when it comes to responsiveness thanks to the brand's Lightspeed technology with the included USB dongle. In addition, the mouse can work up to 250 hours using just one AA battery, which is great if you're thinking about playing long nights over the weekend.

Of course, the price is really going to be a huge point for this mouse right now, with it receiving a major discount from Best Buy, that drops it down to its lowest price we've seen from the retailer. If you've been looking for a new mouse, this is the one to get if you don't want to spend a lot. And if you're not sure if this mouse is right for you, check out our gaming mouse guide for help.