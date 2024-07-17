Logitech G305 Lightspeed $28 $50 Save $22 The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an affordable and reliable wireless gaming mouse. It's available in a variety of colors and has a comfortable form factor that makes it easy to use. $28 at Amazon

Whether you're someone that's into gaming, or just a casual PC user that's looking to buy a new mouse, you can't go wrong with Logitech's G305 Lightspeed. This mouse has been around for a few years and has earned a reputation for being a cheap and reliable model that's packed with features.

Related Best gaming mice in 2024 From affordable wired ones to wireless professional esports options, these are the best gaming mice you can buy.

While it normally comes with a price tag that sits at $50, it can now be had for far less, with a steep discount that knocks it down to just $28.49 for a limited time during Prime Day. But you'll want to be quick because you don't have that much time left to get this great deal.

What's great about Logitech's G305 Lightspeed mouse?

Source: Logitech

This mouse has a subtle yet sleek look that's also extremely portable thanks to its compact design. The wireless mouse comes with its own USB dongle, which can be used to connect to any compatible device. What makes this mouse special, however, is the dongle, as it uses Logitech's proprietary Lightspeed technology to create the best possible connection, which minimizes latency and delivers incredible responsiveness.

Now, while this is great for many reasons, it's going to be particularly appealing to gamers, since every little detail can really make a difference. When it comes to sensitivity ratings, you're getting excellent accuracy here with its 400 IPS and up to 12000 DPI. There are also six different programmable buttons that can be customized to your liking using Logitech's G Hub software.

And best of all, you get up to 250 hours of battery life from just one battery, which means less time worrying about running out of charge. In addition to all of the above, it comes with a two-year limited hardware warranty that can take care of any issues that might occur due to manufacturer's defects.

As mentioned before, this mouse is now down to its lowest price for Prime Day, so get it while you can. And if you're still on the fence and don't really know what you're looking for, check out our mouse buying guide to get up to speed to figure out what you need.