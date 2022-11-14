When playing video games, having a great graphics card or powerful console is sometimes necessary to get the best experience. What can oftentimes get overlooked is that sound is also a really important aspect too, and having a good pair of headphones can make or break the experience. You might not want to spend a whole lot on this part of your setup, and that's understandable, so we've found this deal on Logitech's G432 wired headset that offers impressive sound and won't break the bank.

The Logitech G432 wired headset offers a fairly subdued design, with a silver Logitech "G" logo on the side, small pops of blue on the cushion, and the rest coming in an all black color. The on-ear design should feel comfortable thanks to the headphones cushioning, and the sound produced will be robust thanks to the 50mm audio drivers. Perhaps best of all is that the headphones can produce surround sound audio, allowing you to pinpoint where things are coming from while in-game.

Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset The Logitech G432 wired gaming headset offers excellent sound with a subtle design. The flip-up microphone will instantly mute when raised. View at Amazon

If you're into chatting, there is also a microphone on a stalk that can be flipped up to mute. The G432 can connect using USB DAC or its 3.5mm jack, making it compatible with most products. For the most part, this is a solid offering from Logitech that originally cost $79.99. Now, during an early Black Friday Sale, the G432 wired headset can be had for just $34.99, that's 56 percent off, which is quite a steal.

Be sure to hit the purchase link and if you happen to see a different price, that just means the deal either expired or the product is currently out of stock. If you're looking into other options, be sure to check out our early Black Friday deals for other computer products like laptops, desktops, CPUs, RAM, and more.