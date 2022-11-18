If you've been looking for a ligthweight pair of headphones, Logitech's G435 are now just $29.99 for Black Friday.

As we get closer to Black Friday, the deals are starting to get better and more frequent. We've had plenty of early Black Friday deals so far, but now it looks like we are hitting the home stretch with even better deals on some of our favorite products. Logitech's G435 headphones are now being discounted by a massive 63 percent, coming in at just $29.99 for a limited time.

Logitech's G435 headphones are a great set of headphones, mainly because of how comfortable they are to wear. Thanks to the lightweight construction, weighing in at only 165 grams, and breathable fabric earcups, you can wear these headphones for hours without any fatigue.

Best of all, they use Logitech's Lightspeed wireless and low latency Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can expect the best wireless connection, whether it's playing on a PC, PlayStation console, Switch, your mobile smartphone, or a compatible tablet.

You'll get beautiful sound thanks to the 40mm drivers and crystal clear audio with the built-in dual beamforming microphone. Furthermore, you can expect long hours of use, with the headphones rated for up to 18 hours of use on a single charge.

If you are interested in the Logitech G435 headphones, you can purchase them in two colors, white and blue. While both headphones are available at the time of writing, they do tend to go out of stock, so if you don't see the price, keep trying throughout the day. If they are sold out, you might want to check out our other Black Friday deals.