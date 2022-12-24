The Logitech G435 Lightspeed are currently on sale, knocking 63% off its retail price, bringing them down to just $30 for a limited time.

If you've been looking to get yourself new headphones, chances are, you've been looking at reviews of the best headphones out there. But sometimes, you're looking for something that's good and affordable. That's where the Logitech G435 Lightspeed come in, offering an immersive and robust sound, in an extremely lightweight package. Best of all, the Logitech G435 Lightspeed are now on sale, knocking 63 percent off its retail price, bringing them down to just $30 for a limited time.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed offers connectivity to your PC, tablet, smartphone, and game consoles. Although the headphones can connect using Bluetooth, it also comes with a USB-C 2.4Ghz Lightspeed adapter, which will give you the best connectivity possible, offering up to 10 meters or 33 feet in range. This adapter can be connected to a PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Best of all, you can get up to 18 hours of use on a single charge.

When it comes to the materials of the headphones, you're looking at a mix of plastic and fabrics. For the most part, the headphones are made from plastic, while the earcups are made from sound isolating memory foam. Despite the headphones not having a boom arm, it has a built-in microphone, with dual beam-forming mics that should be able to capture your voice with great clarity. Despite all of this, the headphones are lightweight, coming in at just 165 grams.

Logitech also shares that the product is carbon-neutral thanks to the company's efforts, and working with materials like post-consumer recycled plastics. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed come in three colors, two of which are included in this promotion. You can choose from the blue and white models, which come in at $30. There is a black color variant available for just $10 more.