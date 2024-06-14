Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $60 $150 Save $90 If you've ever wanted to experiment with a gaming mouse, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is going to be a great option with its 11 programmable buttons and adjustable weight and angle profile. Right now, you can grab this mouse for 60% off for a limited time. $60 at Amazon

There are lots of things to look out for when purchasing a gaming mouse. But if you want to keep things simple and just want a reliable gaming mouse that won't break the bank, then the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is going to be for you.

This mouse offers a ton of features, and most importantly, is now priced to move with a massive discount that drops it down to its lowest price ever. While it has a retail price of $149.99, it can now be had for far less, with a massive discount that takes 60% off, bringing it down to just $59.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse?

Now, if this is your first time buying a gaming mouse, there are a few things to look out for. With this Logitech mouse, you're getting the complete package. The device features impressive tracking with its 25,600 DPI sensor and has 11 programmable buttons that can be used to perform actions in-game.

If the mouse isn't feeling quite to your liking, you can always make adjustments with the six removable weights. Of course, you're also going to get customizable RGB lighting and the ability to use this mouse wired or wirelessly. And since this mouse supports Logitech's Lightspeed tech, you're going to get a fast and reliable connection even when using it wirelessly.

For the most part, you're getting a really good mouse here. And while it usually comes with an original retail price that sits at $149.99, it can now be had for far less with a discount that drops it by 60%, coming in at just $59.99 for a limited time. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.