Get the excellent Logitech G502 Hero SE mouse for only $35

Logitech sells some of the best PC accessories around, including computer mice, keyboards, headsets, speakers, and much more. The G402 and G502 have been popular gaming mice for years, thanks to their excellent build quality and design, and now the G502 Hero SE wired version is on sale for $34.99 at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $45 from the original MSRP, and $5 below the usual price for the G502 Hero (which is also the current price at Amazon).

The Logitech G502 Hero SE is identical to the G502 Hero, except for the exterior color pattern — this mouse is black with white highlights, while the regular G502 Hero is the other way around. The ‘Hero’ in the name means it uses Logitech’s 16,000 DPI ‘Hero’ sensor, so you get best-in-class mouse sensitivity. This mouse also has customizable RGB lighting (through Logitech’s desktop application), mechanical switch button tensioning, and adjustable weights (you can put up to five 3.6g weights in the mouse). All of the mouse’s buttons can be customized with Logitech’s desktop software.

Logitech G502 Hero SE This is an excellent wired gaming mouse, and right now it's on sale for $34.99 at Best Buy.

The match catch is that this is a wired mouse, not a wireless mouse, so you’ll need a free USB Type-A connector on your PC (or a dongle, if you only have Type-C ports). However, the cable also means you don’t have to worry about batteries or latency, like you have to keep in mind with wireless gaming mice.

Even though this is branded as (and certainly looks like) a gaming mouse, this works well for normal productivity work as well, and the ergonomic design makes the G502 a better choice for general use than most other computer mice. You can also turn off the RGB lights completely with Logitech’s desktop application to tone down the gamer aesthetic.

Logitech’s software is available for both Windows and Mac, but if you are looking for other Apple-friendly options, check out our roundup of the best wired and wireless mouse for Mac options.