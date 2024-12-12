Your changes have been saved Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $73 $150 Save $77 This is the mouse to get if you're looking for lots of programmable buttons. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is now down to its lowest price yet at just $73 for a limited time. $73 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mouse that won't let you down, even in the most intense situations, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is going to be it. You're getting excellent tracking, customizable buttons, and a price that now falls way below its MSRP. At 51% off its original price, it's an absolute no-brainer, so get this deal from Amazon while you still can.

What's great about the Logitech G502 Lightspeed?

This mouse delivers the perfect package when it comes to looks and performance. Not only do you get an aggressive design with RGB lighting, but you also get excellent tracking abilities as well, thanks to the mouse's 25,600 DPI sensor.

Furthermore, you can adjust the feel of the mouse thanks to six removable weights, and you also get an impressive assortment of programmable buttons as well. The mouse also has "a metal-spring tensioning system" for its primary buttons that's designed to provide the best feedback possible.

While you can use the mouse with a wire, you can also go wireless too. The best part about this is that you'll be able to get a solid wireless experience thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology that provides a reliable wireless connection. You'll also get up to 60 hours of use on a single charge, which is quite impressive.

This is just one of those devices that's an absolute must-have if you're into gaming. Not only does it work extremely well, but it's also being discounted to its lowest price for a limited time. If you're still on the fence, check out some other great mouse options.