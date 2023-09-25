Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $75 $150 Save $75 The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is an impressive device with a Hero 25K sensor that provides excellent accuracy and tracking speeds. It also has 11 customizable buttons and a hyper-fast scroll wheel, and is now priced well below its retail, coming in at just $75 for a limited time. $75 at Amazon

If you've been searching for a wireless gaming mouse that checks all the boxes — this is it. The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse offers an impressive set of features like a 25K DPI sensor, 11 customizable buttons, and more. Right now, for a limited time, the mouse comes in at its lowest price ever.

The mouse normally costs $150, but you can score this device for 50% off, bringing it down to a bargain price of $75. Just make sure you clip the digital coupon that knocks $20 off the sale price to save. You won't find a better deal on this mouse, so if this sounds like something you've been looking for, now's the time to buy.

What's great about the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse?

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse has a ferocious and cutting edge design with lots of sharp angles, giving it a look that's different from its competitors. But this design isn't just for looks, and actually helps with keeping things light, with a durable design thanks to the internal lightweight endoskeleton that supports the 1.2mm thin walls.

The mouse also features a fantastic 25K sensor that offers excellent tracking, 11 customizable buttons, a tuneable weight system, and metal-spring tensioning system for the primary mouse buttons to provide accurate and fast click responses. Although the mouse is wireless, it features Logitech's Lightspeed Wireless technology to keep the response time quick.

Furthermore, you get excellent battery life coming in at 60 hours of use on a single charge, and you can customize the look and feel of the unit thanks to its vibrant RGB lighting. Overall, this is an excellent mouse that provides a lot of value. Best of all, right now, it can be had for far below its retail price, coming in at just $75. Be sure to pick it up while you can.