Logitech launches new G502 X gaming mouse with optical-mechanical switches

Logitech has launched the G502 X series of gaming mice, the new iteration of the G502, which the company says is the world’s most popular gaming mouse. The new Logitech G502 X comes in three variants – the standard G502 X, the G502 X Lightspeed, and the G502 X Plus.

The differences between the three mice don’t affect the core features. All of them come with Logitech’s new optical-mechanical mouse switches, which bring together the benefits of both. Optical switches mean fast actuation and better reliability in the long term, since there’s no need for physical contact to actuate the mouse buttons. However, Logitech still engineered a mechanical trigger to provide improved tactile feedback when you click a button, so you get the best of both worlds. Logitech calls these Lightforce switches.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Logitech also redesigned parts of the mouse, including the DPI shift button, which is now removable and reversible to accommodate for different hand grips. The scroll wheel has also been redesigned to be more stable and feel lighter, while still offering both infinite and ratchet scrolling modes.

The new mice also come with a Hero 25K DPI sensor, providing 1-to-1 accuracy at sub-micron levels. Logitech also says it uses no filtering, smoothing, or acceleration for the sensor.

The standard Logitech G502 X is a wired version of the mouse, while the Lightspeed and Plus versions use Logitech’s custom wireless connection for latency-free connectivity. The Logitech G502 X Plus also comes with Lightsync RGB lighting support, with eight LEDs that you can customize. In addition to lighting effects when it’s in use, it also has special effects for when it powers up or down, and it tries to save battery by turning off when not in use. The wireless versions of the mouse can be charged via USB-C or suing Logitech’s Powerplay charging mats, which keep the mouse charged wirelessly while you play.

The Logitech G502 X family is available to buy starting today, and they’re the first G502 mice to come in both black and white variants. The standard G502 X model costs $79.99, while the Lightspeed version cost $139.99, and the Plus model goes up to $159.99. You can check them out on Logitech’s website, or check out Amazon using the link below. Only the G502 X Plus seems to be listed for now, and it’s not available to buy yet (at writing time), but that should change soon.