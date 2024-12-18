Since I have grown to like low-profile mechanical keyboards, I've been on a mission to try as many of them as possible. My latest victim is the Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL, a gaming keyboard with low-profile switches that give it a slim form factor. Its feature set seemed to check all my boxes — wireless, white, compact, fast, and comfortable.
Hence, I politely asked Logitech if they could send me the white variant with brown tactile switches, so I could take it for a spin and share my thoughts on it. After a week of testing, one thing that I can safely conclude is that the G515 Lightspeed TKL has definitely made a space for itself in a crowded category of affordable, low-profile gaming keyboards among the likes of Razer, Asus, Corsair, and more.
About this review: Logitech sent me the G515 Lightspeed TKL for this review, but did not have input into its contents.
Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL
High-quality, low-profile gaming
The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL aims to be the go-to option for gamers looking for a fast, comfortable, and low-profile mechanical keyboard. While the competition is tough in this segment, the G515 Lightspeed TKL manages to make a space for itself, thanks to its striking design, silent typing experience, and plenty of customization options.
- Looks and feels premium
- Silent and comfortable typing
- Plenty of customization for gaming and work
- Some build issues
- No dedicated media control
It's incredibly fast, a joy to type on, and looks stunning while at it.
Pricing and availability
The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL is the most affordable option among its G series wireless gaming keyboards. Available for $130 pretty much anywhere you look, it's significantly cheaper than the G915 X and the G915 X TKL. You can choose between white and black colorways, either of which can be paired with Logitech's GL low-profile tactile or linear switches. I'm reviewing the white variant, but you might want to grab an ongoing deal on the black one if it suits your style.
Specifications
- Form factor
- TKL (tenkeyless)
- Switch options
- GL low-profile tactile or linear
- Colorways
- White, Black
- Backlight
- Yes, per-key RGB
- Construction
- Plate-mounted
- Dampening
- Yes
- Keycaps
- Double-shot PBT low-profile with shine-through legends
- Supported operating systems
- Windows, macOS
- Hot-swappable
- No
- Connectivity
- 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, Wired
- Typing angle
- Flat, 4-degrees, 8-degrees
- Software customizability
- Yes, via G Hub
- Dimensions
- 368x150x22mm
- Weight
- 880g
- Number of Keys
- 90
- Num Pad
- No
- Battery life
- 36 hours
- Polling rate
- 1000Hz
- Material
- Plastic
- Features
- Game Mode
- Onboard memory
- Yes
- Actuation point
- 1.3mm
- Included switches
- Yes