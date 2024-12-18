Since I have grown to like low-profile mechanical keyboards, I've been on a mission to try as many of them as possible. My latest victim is the Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL, a gaming keyboard with low-profile switches that give it a slim form factor. Its feature set seemed to check all my boxes — wireless, white, compact, fast, and comfortable.

Hence, I politely asked Logitech if they could send me the white variant with brown tactile switches, so I could take it for a spin and share my thoughts on it. After a week of testing, one thing that I can safely conclude is that the G515 Lightspeed TKL has definitely made a space for itself in a crowded category of affordable, low-profile gaming keyboards among the likes of Razer, Asus, Corsair, and more.

About this review: Logitech sent me the G515 Lightspeed TKL for this review, but did not have input into its contents.

Sleek & comfortable
High-quality, low-profile gaming

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL aims to be the go-to option for gamers looking for a fast, comfortable, and low-profile mechanical keyboard. While the competition is tough in this segment, the G515 Lightspeed TKL manages to make a space for itself, thanks to its striking design, silent typing experience, and plenty of customization options.

Pros
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Silent and comfortable typing
  • Plenty of customization for gaming and work
Cons
  • Some build issues
  • No dedicated media control
Pricing and availability

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL is the most affordable option among its G series wireless gaming keyboards. Available for $130 pretty much anywhere you look, it's significantly cheaper than the G915 X and the G915 X TKL. You can choose between white and black colorways, either of which can be paired with Logitech's GL low-profile tactile or linear switches. I'm reviewing the white variant, but you might want to grab an ongoing deal on the black one if it suits your style.

What I liked

Looks good, feels great