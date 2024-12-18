Since I have grown to like low-profile mechanical keyboards, I've been on a mission to try as many of them as possible. My latest victim is the Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL, a gaming keyboard with low-profile switches that give it a slim form factor. Its feature set seemed to check all my boxes — wireless, white, compact, fast, and comfortable.

Hence, I politely asked Logitech if they could send me the white variant with brown tactile switches, so I could take it for a spin and share my thoughts on it. After a week of testing, one thing that I can safely conclude is that the G515 Lightspeed TKL has definitely made a space for itself in a crowded category of affordable, low-profile gaming keyboards among the likes of Razer, Asus, Corsair, and more.

About this review: Logitech sent me the G515 Lightspeed TKL for this review, but did not have input into its contents.

Your changes have been saved Sleek & comfortable Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL High-quality, low-profile gaming 8.5 / 10 $117 $140 Save $23 The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL aims to be the go-to option for gamers looking for a fast, comfortable, and low-profile mechanical keyboard. While the competition is tough in this segment, the G515 Lightspeed TKL manages to make a space for itself, thanks to its striking design, silent typing experience, and plenty of customization options. Pros Looks and feels premium

Silent and comfortable typing

Plenty of customization for gaming and work Cons Some build issues

No dedicated media control $117 at Amazon $130 at Newegg $119 at Best Buy

Pricing and availability

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL is the most affordable option among its G series wireless gaming keyboards. Available for $130 pretty much anywhere you look, it's significantly cheaper than the G915 X and the G915 X TKL. You can choose between white and black colorways, either of which can be paired with Logitech's GL low-profile tactile or linear switches. I'm reviewing the white variant, but you might want to grab an ongoing deal on the black one if it suits your style.

Specifications Form factor TKL (tenkeyless) Switch options GL low-profile tactile or linear Colorways White, Black Backlight Yes, per-key RGB Construction Plate-mounted Dampening Yes Keycaps Double-shot PBT low-profile with shine-through legends Supported operating systems Windows, macOS Hot-swappable No Connectivity 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, Wired Typing angle Flat, 4-degrees, 8-degrees Software customizability Yes, via G Hub Dimensions 368x150x22mm Weight 880g Number of Keys 90 Num Pad No Battery life 36 hours Polling rate 1000Hz Material Plastic Features Game Mode Onboard memory Yes Actuation point 1.3mm Included switches Yes Expand

What I liked

Looks good, feels great