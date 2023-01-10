Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse ($55 off) Logitech G604 Lightspeed $35 $100 Save $65 The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED mouse is fast wireless mouse with a 25K DPI sensor, fast scrolling, and two wireless modes. It can last up to 240 hours on a single AA battery. $35 at Best Buy

Logitech has been around for quite some time, making a wide variety of computer accessories like keyboards, mice, webcams, headphones, and more. So it doesn't come as a complete surprise that it also makes some of the best gaming mice available. While the company tends to have some great options, sometimes they can be on the pricier side, costing over a $100 for some of its better products. Luckily, the company's G604 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is now on sale, knocking 65% off the retail price, bringing it down to just $35 for a limited time.

The G604 Lightspeed has an impressive optical sensor with a maximum sensitivity up to 25,600 DPI and can be connected wirelessly using Bluetooth or Logitech's proprietary Lightspeed wireless technology providing one-millisecond response times. You'll get amazing battery life, with the mouse lasting a little over 5 months with just a single AA battery. Furthermore, you'll get a metal scroll wheel that can be adjusted for super smooth scrolling or a mode that offers more tactility.

When it comes to customization, you'll get plenty with the G Hub software suite that allows users to assign actions to one of the 15 programmable buttons on the mouse, six of which are located near the thumb rest area. As far as the appearance, you're looking at a relatively muted look, with the mouse coming in all black with a tony blue LED on the top section. If interested, you can purchase the mouse through Best Buy, which is now offering the impressive discount for a limited time.