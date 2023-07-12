Source: Logitech Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard $150 $200 Save $50 A serene gaming keyboard with plenty of features and RGB, coming in priced well below its MSRP for Prime Day. It even comes with a unique palm rest that matches. $150 at Amazon

If you've been looking to step up to a mechanical keyboard, there's no better time than now. It's the final day of Amazon's Prime Day sales event and while there are some fantastic deals on some of the best mechanical keyboards available, Logitech's G715 wireless mechanical keyboard caught our eye with its unique look, cloud palm rest, and fantastic price coming in at 25% off. For a limited time, you can pick up this gaming keyboard for just $150 while the promotion is still live.

What's great about Logitech's G715 wireless mechanical keyboard?

The G715 wireless mechanical keyboard is a bit more unique when compared to other Logitech keyboards, and that's because it's from the company's Aurora Collection, which delivers the same great performance you'd expect from a Logitech product but changes up the exterior with a more serene theme that bathes the device in all white. In addition to the keyboard, you also get a matching palm rest that comes in the form of a puffy cloud.

The G715 comes with mechanical GX switches with the option to choose between tactile, linear, or clicky. The keyboard also features media controls, making it easier to control your music and movies. Best of all, there's a physical dial that will allow you to seamlessly control the volume of all your content too. As you might expect, there's also room to customize the look of the keyboard with RGB lighting, and there are even four Play Mood animations that are unique to Aurora Collection products.

Right now, you can grab this keyboard for $50 less than its retail price, making it quite a good deal if you're looking to upgrade the look of your current setup. But you'll want to grab this deal while you can, because today is the final day of Prime Day.