Having a great pair of headphones can really make a huge difference if you're into gaming. Not only can you better understand the digital world around you, which can be a huge advantage depending on the game, but it can also make communication with friends a lot easier too. Of course, there are hundreds of headsets out there for PC gaming, at a range of different prices.

But we think this Logitech G735 gaming headset if going to be a fantastic choice right now, especially with its massive discount that knocks nearly $100 off. For a limited time, you can grab this headset at its lowest price ever from Amazon. But you'll want to be quick because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Logitech G735 gaming headset?

Logitech is a company known for its high-quality accessories for PCs, and the G735 gaming headset is no exception. This headset is part of the brand's Aurora collection, which was released earlier this year. The collection focuses on comfort, along with style, providing a wealth of different options when it comes to customization.

Of course, what's most important here is the performance, and the G735s don't disappoint. You get incredible comfort thanks to the plush rotatable earcups, and the whole headset is relatively lightweight, coming in at just 273 grams. The headset is also quite versatile and can be used with not only PCs, but also tablets, smartphones, and gaming handhelds as well.

You have the option of connecting wired or wirelessly, with a 3.5mm audio jack and also Bluetooth. Those connecting to compatible devices that want the best wireless setup can take advantage of Logitech's Lightspeeds technology. The headset also supports dual audio mixing, taking in sounds from two different sources. Furthermore, you also get RGB lighting, which can enhance the appearance and can be customized to your needs.

Overall, this is a great pair of headphones to use with your PC and other devices. With that said, just be sure to pick them up while they're still on sale. Or if you're still on the fence, we have some other great headphone recommendations as well.