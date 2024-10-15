Logitech G915 $160 $250 Save $90 A fantastic mechanical keyboard that's great for all uses. Logitech's G915 is a low-profile mechanical keyboard that not only looks good but feels good too. It also comes with a wealth of features and is now down to its lowest price yet. $160 at Amazon

If you're looking for a typing experience that goes unrivaled, the Logitech G915 is going to be a solid choice. Despite this keyboard originally releasing in 2019, it still manages to sit on many "best of" lists in 2024.

Not only does it look sleek thanks to its low-profile design, but it also packs a wealth of features, and is made to last. And while it typically hovers at an eye-watering $250, it can now be had for far less, with a big discount from Amazon that drops it down to its lowest price ever at just $159.99.

What's great about the Logitech G915 wireless keyboard?

This is one of those unique keyboards that has a stellar design and was way ahead of its time. For those reasons and more, the Logitech G915 has managed to stay on our "best of" list of top mechanical keyboards, easily becoming one of our favorites of 2024.

What makes this keyboard distinct is the low-profile appearance that keeps it low to the ground. Despite its compact size, the keyboard still delivers a great typing experience, with mechanical switches that feel good to the touch.

Of course, you're also going to get plenty of durability here with its aluminum construction, steel-reinforced base, and brushed metal finish on its exterior. It also provides easy access to media controls with its physical buttons and dedicated scroll wheel.

And for those worried about battery life, one charge will get you up to 40 hours of use. And despite being wireless, you're going to get excellent accuracy and response times thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology.

And despite looking good on its own, you can always inject a little more flair with its customizable RGB lighting. And if you're not quite sure about a mechanical keyboard, maybe our guide can give you some pointers to make it easier to find what you're looking for.