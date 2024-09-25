Logitech G915 TKL $118 $230 Save $112 An excellent slim, low profile tenkeyless mechanical keyboard featuring a premium compact design and RGB lighting. It supports Logitech's custom wireless connection, Bluetooth, or a wired connection. $118 at Amazon $132 at Best Buy

Logitech has been in the computer accessories business for quite some time. And as you might expect, it does make some of the best keyboards and mice that you can find on the market today. Of course, with excellence comes a steep price, and Logitech is no exception. The brand's G915 keyboard is one of the more expensive offerings, with a price that sits north of $200.

With that said, we've found a great deal on the G915 TKL, which is now down to one of its lowest prices to date. The recent discount can be found on Amazon, with a price that knocks 49% off the original $229.99 retail price, bringing it down to just $118. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Logitech G915 TKL mechanical keyboard?

This is one of the best Logitech keyboards that you can buy right now. Not only does the keyboard look good, but it's also quite compact, offering a slim profile and a durable design thanks to its brushed metal finish, aluminum construction, and its steel-reinforced base. You also get a great typing experience with its low-profile mechanical switches that offer great feedback with every keystroke.

Naturally, the keyboard also offers customizable RGB lighting, and also has dedicated media buttons and scroll wheel to give you better control. And best of all, this keyboard provides excellent battery life with up to 40 hours of use on a single charge. Furthermore, the keyboard provides excellent response times even when used wirelessly thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology. Or if you want, you can always use this plugged in with the provided cable.

For the most part, this is going to be a great keyboard that's capable for all uses. And now that it's 49% off, it's an absolute no-brainer if you've been looking for a new keyboard. Just grab it while you can because this deal won't last long. And if you're still on the fence, these are some of the reasons that make a mechanical keyboard so alluring.