There are an endless selection of mechanical keyboards to choose from, but if you're looking for some of the best, that easily narrows the choices down to just a handful. And if you're looking for one that excels in all areas and can be used for both work and play, we think this Logitech G915 TKL is going to be a fantastic option.

While it usually has an eye watering price of $230, it can now be had for much less with a discount that drops it down to just $118. That's $110 off or nearly 50% off its original retail price. This is a fantastic deal on this keyboard and one that's definitely worth taking advantage of. So grab it while you can with this early Black Friday deal.

What's great about Logitech's G915 TKL wireless keyboard?

Logitech is known for making a ton of PC accessories with some of the best keyboards in the industry. So when you're able to snag one of its best for less, you know it's time to grab one. But what makes the G915 TKL stand above the rest?

Well, when it comes to looks, it's extremely sleek, with minimal accents and a brushed metal finish. Furthermore, you're also going to get fantastic durability with its aluminum construction and steel-reinforced base. It's also extremely compact and has a unique low-profile design.

More importantly, it also provides an excellent typing experience thanks to its mechanical keys providing fantastic feedback with every keystroke. And just in case you like your keyboards to stand out a bit, the G915 TKL does provide customizable RGB lighting.

It also has dedicated media buttons, a scroll wheel, and can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. This keyboard can also be used wired, if you aren't a fan of wireless setups. But we recommend giving this one a try wirelessly since it offers an excellent response thanks to Logitech's Lightspeed technology. Overall, you can't go wrong with this keyboard.

So get it at this low price while you can during this early Black Friday deal. Or if you're on the fence, we also have some other great keyboards from Logitech as well.