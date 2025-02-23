Logitech G915 TKL $123 $230 Save $107 An excellent slim, low profile tenkeyless mechanical keyboard featuring a premium compact design and RGB lighting. It supports Logitech's custom wireless connection, Bluetooth, or a wired connection. $123 at Amazon

If you're looking for a no-nonsense mechanical keyboard, the Logitech G915 TKL is going to be it. The keyboard delivers when it comes to looks and performance, and also uses Logitech's proprietary wireless connection that makes it possible to be used for gaming. While it has a retail price of $230, you can now score a hefty discount that drops it down to just $123 for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech G915 TKL?

Despite being out for a few years already, this keyboard is still one of the best mechanical keyboards that you can buy. You get a keyboard that's relatively slim thanks to the low-profile mechanical switches that still manage to offer great feedback when typing.

This particular model uses GL Tactile switches, which provide subtle feedback when the keys are pressed. In addition, you're getting small touches here and there that really elevate the look like a brushed-metal finish on the exterior, aluminum construction, along with a steel-reinforced base.

There's even RGB lighting, just in case you want to add a pop of color to your desktop. While this keyboard can be used wired, it can also function wirelessly for up to 40 hours on a single charge. As stated before, wireless performance is pretty good with reduced latency, which makes it good enough to use for intense gaming sessions.

The best part is that this all comes in one package, and it doesn't require you to choose key caps, switches, or other elements. You just buy the keyboard as is and start using it. While you may not be able to customize this keyboard like other mechanical keyboards, we think that you'll be happy with the experience as is.

This is especially going to be the case since the price of the keyboard has been reduced so much that it becomes an absolute no-brainer to pick it up. So, grab this one while it's on sale, because the deal won't last long.