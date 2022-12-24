The Logitech G915 TKL is one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards on the market, and now it's $70 off for a limited time.

If you've been looking for one of the best mechanical keyboards on the market, you've come to the right place. The Logitech G915 TKL is a sleek and subtle keyboard, featuring some unique features that you won't commonly find on other keyboards. Best of all, it's now priced well below its suggested retail price of $230, receiving a hefty discount, bringing the price down to $160.

The Logitech G915 TKL comes in black and looks quite sleek thanks to compact design and brushed metal finish. They keyboard is constructed from aluminum and also has a steel-reinforced base. As you can imagine, this keyboard is quite durable. It also has low-profile mechanical switches that offer great performance, and the version on sale comes with tactile switches that Logitech states offers "a gentle bump for some tactile feedback."

The keyboard also has a variety of buttons that can be customized to give you the best experience possible utilizing Logitech's G Hub software. You can also set profiles, giving you quick access to an assortment of settings, and there is even a game mode option that can be set to disable certain keys like the Windows button. Furthermore, there is also dedicated media buttons and an aluminum scroll wheel that can give you precise control of your volume when needed.

For those that like to play long into the night, the G915 TKL offers up to 40 hours on a single charge and there is plenty of RGB lighting to give the keyboard its own unique look. While it can connect using Bluetooth, it also utilizes Logitech's Lightspeed technology, which delivers better response times. So, if you've been wanting to get your hands on this unit, be sure to grab it while you can, because this price won't last long.