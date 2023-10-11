Logitech G920 Force Feedback Racing Wheel $200 $300 Save $100 To unlock extra realism in Forza Motorsport and other racing games, the Logitech G920 is what'll do the trick. This racing wheel has force feedback to make you feel like you're behind an actual race car. It also comes with pedals, and it's now $100 off for $200 instead of $300 on Prime Day. $200 at Amazon

The final day of Prime Big Deal Days is here, but there's still a chance to find some savings on some great PC and gaming accessories. One of those is the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel. It's now on sale for $200, which is $100 off the usual price of $300. That savings can go a long way to help unlock extra realism in games like Forza Motorsport, making it feel like you're more in control of the racing action.

What makes the Logitech G920 a good deal

Compared to more budget-friendly racing wheels, the Logitech G920 is a steal for $200. This is a wheel that's used by many professional sim racers. It is designed for Windows PCs and Xbox consoles, and thanks to the force feedback support, it simulates driving a real race car. This is thanks to the helical gearing system inside the wheel and the motors that are used. The wheel even has a leather cover, similar to a real car, for added comfort when racing. And let's not forget the pedals. The pedals are pressure-sensitive, which means that every press you make will equate to an accurate movement in your game.

I own this wheel myself for playing Forza Motorsport on my Xbox Series X. The 900-degree rotation and the pressure-sensitive pedals it offers are so realistic when it comes to rounding corners and hugging the apex and getting the best possible lap times for an edge on the competition in the game. The wheel is even designed to fit into any setup, since it has long cables, and can clamp to the edge of a desk. It's a steal for this price and a great way to enjoy racing games even more when compared to using a traditional controller.

