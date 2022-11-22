The Logitech G604 Lightspeed and G502 Hero gaming mice are discounted during Black Friday. You can save up to 56% on a unit before the deal expires.

Black Friday is upon us, and the unmatched deals are already pouring in. If you're a gamer who has been holding back on buying a new gaming mouse, then now's the time to grab a unit! Logitech — the company famously known for its solid computer accessories — now has tempting discounts on two of its solid gaming mice. You can save $50 and $45 on the Logitech G604 Lightspeed and G502 Hero respectively during this limited-time offer.

Starting with the Logitech G604 Lightspeed, this mouse has 15 programmable controls, giving you the choice to tweak it as you wish. You also get dual connectivity support, enabling to depend on Bluetooth or a 1mms advanced wireless technology. That's not to mention its programmable scrolling wheel — which allows you to scroll through a list at various speeds, depending on your needs. When using it in Bluetooth mode, rather than Lightspeed mode, this gaming mouse can last you up to 5 months on a single AA battery. It truly is a steal at just $50.

Moving on to the Logitech G502 Hero, which costs even less. For $35, you get to utilize 11 customizable buttons, an adjustable weight system, programmable RGB lighting, and much more. It's a perfect pick for those looking to spend less on a new gaming mouse.

