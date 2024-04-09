Key Takeaways Logitech G unveils Pro X 60 gaming keyboard with 60% form factor and special KEYCONTROL feature for pro players.

KEYCONTROL in GHUB app allows assigning 15 functions to one key, offering portability and advanced technology for gamers.

Preorder the Pro X 60 gaming keyboard on Logitech G website for $179/€229, releasing in late April for ultimate gaming experience.

Everybody loves having a beefy gaming PC, but nobody likes lugging it around to tournaments or friendly skirmishes at someone's house. Fortunately, gaming PC manufacturers are finding ways to squish the hardware down to a more portable size, but without sacrificing any of the important keys that people need to play games. Logitech G has announced the Pro X 60 gaming keyboard which aims to strike the balance between functionality and compatibility.

Related Logitech G Astro A50 X Lightspeed review: Great all-in-one audio for multi-device gamers only The Logitech G Astro A50 X is a great headset if you own multiple gaming consoles and a PC

Logitech G reveals the Pro X 60 gaming keyboard

Image Credit: Logitech

As announced via the Logitech Newsroom, the Pro X 60 gaming keyboard is the latest in the line from Logitech's gaming division, Logitech G. The idea behind its design is that it uses a 60% form factor, which shaves off the area where a Numpad would have been. However, Logitech G understands that some gamers wouldn't appreciate some keys being left behind. As such, they're using a new tech called "KEYCONTROL" to ensure nobody is left out. As Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series at Logitech G puts it:

“We have years of experience designing and building keyboards and switches for and with pro gamers. Through our unique collaboration with players, we gathered important insights that played a key role in our design of the PRO X 60 and highlighted the need for KEYCONTROL. This new capability has everything a Pro player could want: a compact, portable form factor, combined with advanced new technologies all designed to give them the equipment and performance they need to win.”

KEYCONTROL is a special feature within Logitech G's app, GHUB. KEYCONTROL lets you assign 15 functions to a single key, and when combined with G-SHIFT, players can swap out different keyboard layers in a flash so they always have the key they want at their fingertips. You can preorder it now at the Logitech G website for $179/€229, with a planned release date in late April.