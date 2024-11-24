Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard $20 $28 Save $8 The perfect accessory for your home theater PC that makes navigating menus a breeze. Grab it now for just $20. $20 at Amazon

There are a lot of great keyboards on the market, but if you're looking for one that's going to compliment your home theater PC, this Logitech K400 Plus is going to be right up your alley. Not only is it compact and wireless, but it also has a built-in trackpad that makes navigating from your couch super easy. Best of all, during this early Black Friday deal, it's just $20 for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech K400 Plus?

The Logitech K400 Plus delivers when it comes to size, features, and comfort. While this keyboard can be used in a variety of scenarios, it's best used if you're using your PC as a home theater solution. With this keyboard, you get full access to all the keys that you need, plus there's an integrated trackpad that makes navigating menus easy.

Since this device is plug and play, all you need to do is just plug in the wireless received into your USB port and you're good to go. You'll get up to 33 feet of range and up to 18 months of battery life. As an added perk, this keyboard is also resistant to spills, just in case your soda or juice finds its way into the keys somehow.

For the most part, you can't go wrong here, with the K400 Plus being the perfect solution for couch-surfers. And at just $20 it's an absolute no-brainer with this limited-time deal. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.