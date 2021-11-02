Logitech K400 Plus wireless keyboard now on sale for just $18

Logitech sells a lot of different keyboards, and the K400 has been a popular option for years as a cheap wireless model with USB connectivity. The slightly-upgraded K400 Plus is an excellent keyboard for home media centers, Raspberry Pis, or any other use case where you need a keyboard and touchpad in a single compact device. We already covered some of Logitech’s new sales on gaming mice, and now the company has put the K400 Plus keyboard on sale for $17.99. That’s $7 below the original price, and $2 lower than the discount from July.

The K400 Plus is a wireless keyboard with Logitech’s Unifying USB receiver (included in the box), so it’s compatible with anything that supports normal USB keyboards, and you still don’t have to deal with cords. The wireless range can also reach around 33 feet (~10 m), so it will definitely work from any desk or couch — unless your TV or monitor is extremely far away. For power, you just need two AA batteries, which are included in the box.

This keyboard a great choice for the Raspberry Pi and other micro-PCs, because it only has to take up one USB port instead of the two usually needed for a keyboard and mouse. The wide OS compatibility and compact design are great to have, too. Even for PCs with built-in Bluetooth for using normal wireless accessories, the K400 Plus is still one of the best couch keyboard/mouse combos, as long as you’re not picky about membrane keyboards.