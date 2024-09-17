You might not think much of it, but a keyboard can have a really big impact on how you interact with your computer day by day. That's why it's critical to choose one that's going to suit your needs while also providing an experience that's going to be comfortable as well. While there are numerous keyboard options to choose from, we think Logitech makes some of the best ones for Mac.

And perhaps one of the few drawbacks of these devices is that they are quite expensive when it comes to their retail prices. With that said, we've managed to find some excellent deals on some of our favorite keyboards for Mac, with great discounts that manage to bring down the prices to their lowest yet. But grab these deals while you can because they won't be around for long.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac

Source: Logitech

This keyboard is compact and quite elegant in appearance while also providing an excellent typing experience thanks to its mechanical switches. Best of all, it's optimized for Apple products, providing compatibility with Mac, iOS, and iPadOS devices. You also get smart illumination that allows it to extend its own battery life, providing up to 10 months of use, with charging done through a USB-C port. Overall, you won't be disappointed with this keyboard, and now it's 35% off, dropping to its lowest price for a limited time.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini $98 $150 Save $52 A fantastic low-profile keyboard with lots of great features. Now it can be had for its lowest price with a hefty discount that knocks 35% off. $98 at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Advanced for Mac

This keyboard looks sleek and is extremely low profile. Despite this, it still provides a comfortable typing experience that's great for use with Mac, iOS, and even iPadOS. And thanks to Logitech's Smart Illumination feature, you'll get plenty of battery life and can even stretch it to five months if you want it to go the distance. And charging is easy, with a USB-C port that can top it up quickly. This is a great keyboard option if you've been looking for a change and it can now be had for its lowest price, with a discount that knocks 35% off for a limited time.