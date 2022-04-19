Logitech introduces the Lift, a new ergonomic vertical mouse

Logitech has introduced the latest in its lineup of accessories, the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. As the name suggests, the Lift is designed to help users achieve all-day comfort while working at a desk by placing their hand sideways on the mouse.

The way vertical mice work allows the user to have their hands and forearm in a more natural resting position, while still keeping all the important functionality intact. This particular mouse is angled at 57 degrees, so that users can easily wrap their hand around the design and use all the included buttons. Because of the more natural resting position, you should be able to use this mouse for hours in a row without feeling the same sense of discomfort you might get from a standard mouse. Logitech says it took several rounds of user testing, but the final design has been approved by “leading ergonomic institutions”.

What’s unique about the Logitech Lift is that it’s not only designed for right-hand users, which many of these types of mice tend to be. While that’s the most widely-available version, you can buy a left-handed version in Europe and North America. The right-handed version comes in either rose, off-white, or graphite colors, while the left-handed model is only available in graphite, but at least the option exists. This mouse is also designed for smaller and medium-sized hands, as opposed to the larger size of products like the Logitech MX Vertical.

Functionality-wise, the Lift features the set of buttons you’d expect from a mouse, including two side buttons for quick actions. It uses a magnetic SmartWheel that allows for both line-by-line scrolling or fast scrolling for long documents. The Logitech Lift is a wireless mouse that connects via Bluetooth LE or using the Logi Bolt USB Receiver, and it works on Windows, Chrome OS, macOS, Linux, Android, and iPadOS. Using Logitech Flow, you can also use the same mouse across three different devices at the same time.

Logitech is also trying to reduce the environmental impact of the Lift, which is made using 70% post-consumer recycled plastic in the graphite version, or 54% in the rose and off-white models. Additionally, Logitech says all of its products, including the Lift, are certified carbon neutral, thanks to investments in renewable energy, forestry, and other initiatives that help combat carbon pollution.

The Logitech Lift vertical mouse is available to buy right now, costing $69.99 or €79.99. You can buy it below if you’re interested. If you’re looking for something else, maybe check out the best gaming mice you can buy today – Logitech has quite a few that make the list, too.