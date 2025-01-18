Logitech Litra Beam LX Streaming Light $110 $150 Save $40 A fanastic light for streaming, that's now down to its lowest price yet from Amazon, coming in well below its original retail price of $150. $110 at Amazon

If you've been thinking about getting into streaming games, then you're going to need a few things before you get started. Hopefully, you already have a PC or game console, because you're also going to need some sort of capture device, a camera, microphone, and also good lighting. Lighting is easy to forget about, but if you really want to make things look good, then this is something you'll want to invest in.

Luckily, there are tons of options. But if you want something compact and powerful, then Logitech makes some pretty good products here. The Litra Beam LX is just one example, offering tons of light and delivering some added extras. While it usually retails for $150, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 27% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Logitech Litra Beam LX?

Perhaps most important is that the Litra Beam LX provides excellent light that's both soft and bright, making your appearance look good on camera. You also get an extra set of LEDs on the rear of the light that can further enhance the ambient look of a room. These can be synced and there are also controls via an app.

Of course, there's the ability to adjust the lighting to suite your needs, and you'll get color temperatures that range from 2700K to 6500K. The light can also be paired with another one in order to provide more lighting in an area or more RGB lighting wherever necessary. Furthermore, it's thin and light, making it easy to adjust.

And Logitech states that you can use this light all day without having to worry about any type of health issues. Overall, you can't go wrong here, with this light providing excellent coverage, great flexibility, and a price that can't be ignored. Grab it from Amazon while you can because the deal won't be around for long.