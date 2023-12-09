Getting into the streaming game can be a daunting endeavor, thanks to the plethora of choices available for hardware and accessories. There are thousands of cameras, lights, backdrops, capture cards, and even software to create your dream stream. What started as a niche hobby has become a fruitful career for many, and Logitech has a few devices available to get you started on the right path.

The Logitech Litra Beam XL is a streaming accessory that acts as a backlight of sorts, providing colored ambiance to your surroundings, as well as a bright forward-facing LED bar to eliminate shadows and improve your visual appearance on camera. It's not a cheap accessory, coming in at a whopping $150, but it just so happens to be one of the better light bars I've come across for streamers and gamers alike.

About this review: This review was written using a Litra Beam XL sample provided by Logitech, and it didn't have input into its contents.

Front-facing LEDs work well

Price and availability

The Logitech Litra Beam XL will set you back $150. This includes the light bar itself, a stand, a power adapter, and necessary cabling if you wish to control the device from your PC using Logitech's software.

What I like

Get up and running in just a couple minutes

The Logitech Litra Beam XL is packaged neatly inside a slim box with very few accessories. There's not even a manual included — it's all printed inside of the lid (not that you'd need a 40-page book on how to set up and control a light). Inside the box is the light bar itself, a vertically adjustable arm, and a weighted stand, as well as a small box of cabling and a power adapter.

You'll be good to go in about two minutes. Simply plug in the Litra Beam XL to an available power outlet, and the device will spring to life. USB functionality is only required when you wish for it to communicate with Logitech's software for use with a stream. The Litra Beam XL will work just fine without that USB connection, though controls are limited to the top of the bar. Here you can control which light is active, brightness, and effects. The USB connection will take this further with a fine-tuned configuration.

On the front of the Litra Beam XL is the light source for ensuring your face is evenly lit for the camera, although it takes it one step further with RGB LEDs on the opposite side. Think TV backlighting, and you'll understand how neat this can be. So long as your streaming PC is in front of a flat white wall, you'll have access to millions of colors that can provide much-needed ambiance. It's a device that gives both you and your audience something to look at.

Logitech supports a color temperature range of between 2700K to 6500K for the front-facing light, and I didn't find any setting "too bright" when staring at the screen. The stand is sturdy enough, even with the device fully extended. It's a powerful light setup and one that would put many other solutions to shame.

What I don't like

It's way too expensive!

I'm not a fan of the price. I understand why such accessories have a premium, much like everything else targeting streamers, and the quality of the Logitech Litra Beam XL is high. I just cannot bring myself to fully recommend someone part with $150 for what's essentially a light bar. Logitech does attempt to justify this price with an included stand, which can be adjusted to fit almost any streaming setup, as well as full connectivity with its software.

Another thing to pay attention to is the included power adapter. This light bar is mains-powered, meaning you'll need an available outlet within reach of the desk and access to a USB port. It's not a dealbreaker and allows Logitech to make the Litra Beam XL bright, creating quite the light show behind your great monitor. If you don't need (or care for) the RGB functionality to light up the rear of your monitor, there are more affordable options out there — including one from Logitech.

Should you buy the Logitech Litra Beam XL?

You should buy the Logitech Litra Beam XL if:

You're serious about streaming and need a light source to provide much-needed ambiance

You don't mind spending $150 to light up your face and surroundings

You already use Logitech's excellent software for other streaming products

You shouldn't buy the Logitech Litra Beam XL if:

You don't plan on running a serious stream

You don't need the extra features

Logitech's Litra Beam XL is an interesting product as it's excellent as a niche accessory for streamers. If you're serious about getting into the game, you'll need some decent lighting, a way to add color to your walls, and a source of light for the camera feed. It's expensive for what it is, which places the Logitech Litra Beam XL out the reach of the average Joe, but I would recommend Philips Hue bulbs if all you need is some fancy smart lighting.

Where the Litra Beam XL steals the show is with its USB connection to your PC, allowing the device to be controlled by Logitech's software. There are physical controls on the product itself, but the ability to synchronize the Litra Beam XL with other Logitech streaming hardware is a massive boon for a budding streamer. Is the Logitech Litra Beam XL worth the money? That's a question only your budget and requirements can answer. It's a great light bar but one that costs a streaming premium.