Cyber Monday brings a new set of deals, and Logitech's best mouse for Mac is now on sale for the first time ever.

Sometimes you need an excellent mouse for productivity without having to deal with RGB and other nonsense for gaming. While most mice are compatible with Mac, there are very few mice that are actually created with Mac in mind. That's where Logitech's MX Master 3S for the Mac comes in, with its subtle design and excellent feature set. While the discount isn't huge, something is often better than nothing, and the Logitech MX Master 3S is now one sale for a limited time, knocking five bucks off its retail price.

The Logitech MX Master 3S was originally built for PC but was later reintroduced for the Mac. The MX Master 3S features an 8K DPI sensor that has the ability to pretty much track on all surfaces, even on glass. Furthermore, the sounds from the mouse buttons have been reduced, and Logitech claims it has a 90 percent reduced click noise when compared to a traditional mouse. In addition, the scrolling wheel offers the best mix of precision, speed, and reliability.

The mouse has another scroll wheel by the thumb and additional buttons that can be customized for added productivity. Best of all, this mouse not only works on Mac, but it is also compatible with other iPadOS as well, meaning you can use on compatible iPads for enhanced productivity. If you don't have a Mac, that's okay because the PC version is also on sale as well, knocking $5 off its retail price. So, if you're interested in one of the best mice for productivity, be sure to pick one up.