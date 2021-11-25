Logitech premium and gaming mice get big discounts for Black Friday

Upgrading your PC setup can mean lots of things, and if you’re looking for a new mouse, there are some great deals on Logitech products that are worth checking out. Whether you want a premium mouse for work or something more affordable, Black Friday has brought along a few deals on Logitech mice that make this a great time to buy.

For starters, if you’re looking for a great productivity mouse, the MX Master 2S mouse is down to just $53.60 on Amazon, down from its regular price of $99.99. That’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen on it, but it’s very close, and it’s a great price for what’s still one of the best productivity mice out there.

Logitech MX Master 2S ($46 off) The Logitech MX Master 2S is a fantastic productivity mouse with a high-precision sensor and an ergonomic design. It also allows you to control two PCs at the same time. $54 at Amazon

The MX Master 2S uses a high-precision sensor that allows you to use the mouse on any surface, and you can even use it with two PCs at the same time and use it to move files between them. The scroll wheel support auto-shift so it can scroll as fast or as slowly as you need it to, and there’s even a side-scrolling wheel which might come in handy in things like spreadsheets. The MX Master 2S has been succeeded by the newer MX Master 3, but this is still a great product at a great price.

If you’re more into gaming, though, the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED may be more up your alley. This is another wireless mouse but this one is focused on gamers. It has a total of 15 programmable buttons for all the shortcuts you could ever want in a mouse. The sensor has a maximum sensitivity of 25,600 DPI, so you can get all the speed you could ever need. It usually costs $100, but now you can get it for just $45, which is a hard deal to pass up.

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse ($55 off) The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED mouse is fast wireless mouse with a 25K DPI sensor, fast scrolling, and two wireless modes. It can last up to 240 hours on a single AA battery. $45 at Amazon

In addition to the high DPI and the huge supply of programmable buttons, the G604 LIGHTSPEED has a few features that are useful for more than gaming. You can switch between the custom Lightspeed wireless connection using a USB dongle or use standard Bluetooth to connect to any PC. The scroll wheel also includes the auto-shift feature of premium Logitech mice, so it switches between ratchet mode for slow scrolling and free-spin mode for fast scrolling.

For the gamers on a budget, there’s another option yet, the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED. This is a much more affordable mouse that still delivers some great features. It has a lesser 12,000 DPI sensor, but it’s still good enough for the vast majority of people, and it’s a very light and compact mouse. You can have it for just $30 right now, which is $20 off its usual price.

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse ($20 off) The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an affordable wireless gaming mouse with solid specs and multiple colors to choose from to match your style. For $30, it's a fantastic deal. $30 at Amazon

Aside from the lower DPI, the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED also doesn’t have as many programmable buttons, but it still has a few, and they should be enough for all but the most avid gamers. It also keeps the custom Lightspeed wireless connections for minimum input delay as low as 1ms, and it should last up to 250 hours on a single AA battery. However, this model doesn’t support standard Bluetooth, which may be a bummer to some.

One of the biggest benefits of this mouse, aside from being more affordable, is that it comes in five different colors, all of which are discounted, so if you’re not a fan of plain black or white, you have some more lively options.

