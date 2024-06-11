Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo $21 $28 Save $7 An excellent keyboard and mouse combo that works well and doesn't cost a lot. Right now, you can save even more, with a limited-time discount that drops it down to its lowest price ever. $21 at Amazon

Not everyone is looking to spend hundreds of dollars on a great keyboard and mouse setup. Some folks are just looking for something that's good and affordable. Now, if you're someone in the latter category, we've found a fantastic deal on a wireless keyboard and mouse combo that you won't want to pass up.

Right now, for a limited time, you can take advantage of this awesome discount that drops the price of this Logitech wireless keyboard and mouse bundle to just $21.50. Now, while the discount isn't huge, taking only 23% off, it's still a fantastic time to buy as it drops the price down to its lowest ever.

What's great about the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse bundle?

Now, one of the best things about this bundle is going to be the price. But that's not all that's great about this bundle, with the mouse and keyboard offering excellent durability to ensure that it will last long. You get a spill-resistant design that keeps it protected just in case of any accidents.

Of course, you're getting a relatively traditional design here with a keyboard that has a full set of keys, along with a mouse that has a scroll wheel that can be used by both left and right-handed users. Now, when it comes to battery life, that's where things get fascinating, with up to 36 months of use.

Best of all, when the battery runs out, there's no need to recharge, you just pop in some new batteries, and you're back to work. The keyboard makes use of two AAA batteries, while the mouse uses one AA battery. Overall, there's nothing to really complain about here, with a standard keyboard and mouse setup that's going to be great for all kinds of uses.

Just be sure to get this deal while you can because it won't last long. In addition to the standard discount, the new promotion offers a digital coupon that takes $1.40 off. Just be sure to clip the coupon before check out to save the most you can.